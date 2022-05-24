When it comes to Chris Carter’s hit series, The X-Files, there are plenty of things we can all appreciate – that epic theme song, the infamous “The Truth is Out There” tagline, the chemistry between show leads David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. But in addition to this, there are many an episode to appreciate over its 11-season run. Whether it’s getting lost in the crossover episode “X-Cops,” enjoying a non-traditional vampire story in “Bad Blood,” or getting properly acquainted with our favorite duo, Mulder (Duchovny) and Scully (Anderson), in the “Pilot,” everyone has their favorite. But one that rarely gets the mention is Season 3, Episode 8, “Oubliette.”

This episode may stray a little from the general paranormal extravaganza we’re used to (for example, no Ubermenscher monster can be seen here), but what it lacks in otherworldly oddities, it makes up for in plenty of other ways. “Oubliette” (meaning dungeon) tells the story of 15-year-old schoolgirl Amy Jacobs (Jewel Staite), who is abducted from her bedroom and held captive in a darkened room by Carl Wade (Michael Chieffo), a school photographer’s assistant. However, it seems this is not Carl’s first abduction. Things start taking a turn for the abnormal when a woman named Lucy Householder (Tracey Ellis), located miles away, starts experiencing all the same symptoms as young Amy: nosebleed, scratches, temporary blindness. Lucy was the victim of a similar kidnapping when she was a little girl, and Scully begins to suspect that she may have a hand in Amy's abduction. As Mulder and Scully start to unravel the reasons behind this strange phenomenon, it soon turns into a battle to save not only one, but two lives. Yes, the plot line can be seen as something more of a hit thriller synopsis rather than an X-Files episode. However, while there are no monsters of the supernatural form, Carl could still certainly fit the definition of “monster.” Parallels were drawn at the time with the real-life abduction and murder case of 12-year-old Polly Klaas, which had garnered much media attention just a couple of years beforehand. In fact, due to these parallels, Fox network even had reservations about airing it. Perhaps it was these comparisons to the brutal realities of the world that made fans a little more eager to forget “Oubliette.” But while it may not have provided the ultimate escapism of Mulder and Scully’s usual missions, this 1995 episode was certainly impactful and definitely worthy of admiration for several reasons.

Firstly, the impeccable characterization. With his chilling stare permeating through the school gymnasium as he sets his sights on his next victim, Carl is the ultimate personification of the evils in the world. Throughout the episode, we see this man’s desperate need for complete control over another human being, almost to the point of murder. Then there are the two examples of kidnapping victims. We have Amy, the representation of fresh trauma, through whom we witness the fear of the unknown in a terrifying situation. Horrors unfold before our eyes as she struggles to make sense of her horrendous surroundings, as well as the ghastly fate that could befall her. But in Lucy, we get to see the other side of trauma – the long-lasting effects. As her memories of her own kidnapping are triggered by Amy’s, we see a woman whose mental torture is finally reaching boiling point. This character serves as a harsh reminder that trauma is often not something that can easily be left behind. All of these characters are remarkably brought to life by stellar acting talent from these three actors. But while these actors are unquestionably deserving of praise, it was Duchovny’s vulnerable performance in the episode that gained much of the critics’ applause.

“Oubliette” is a key episode in the development of Mulder’s character. It is here that we are provided with a greater depth into his own trauma. With his younger sister, Samantha, having been abducted by aliens when they were children and never returned, this case hits a little too close to home for him. Yet, when it manifests itself in a way that clouds his judgement in the case itself, Scully is quick to point it out, telling him that he is “so sympathetic to Lucy as a victim” that he “can’t see her as a person who’s capable of committing this crime.” With this episode we gain further insight into Mulder’s own coping mechanisms and emotional scars. Becoming increasingly obsessed and frustrated, we see that this is far more than just an FBI case in his eyes. It serves as a vehicle for redemption for him. Saving Amy is ultimately his final chance to save Samantha, at least in his head. The episode is a considered and thoughtful look into the complex nature of how our past will always affect our present, even in times we ought not let it. While Scully is looking at the case from all angles, taking note of details that link Lucy to Amy’s kidnapping in an incriminating way, Mulder can only see her as another person he has to save. Duchovny’s commitment to unraveling the emotional side of his character in this episode is just another plus in an already quality-packed episode.

Another considerably noteworthy aspect to “Oubliette” is its moving ending. Rather than wrapping things up in a pretty little bow, the conclusion packs a heavier punch. When Lucy’s lungs start filling up with water, it leads Mulder and Scully to believe that Carl is trying to drown Amy. However, while they manage to find and kill Carl, ultimately saving Amy from this tragic fate, Lucy isn’t quite so lucky. The ending can be seen as mirroring the collateral damage of trauma itself. Amy is saved but only for the cost of Lucy’s life. Although, as Mulder puts it, her death was “finally the only way she could outrun Carl Wade.”

Overall, “Oubliette” has all the makings of a perfect episode. While it may not be typical X-Files fodder, its suspenseful plot, incredible performances, and eerie glimpses into the darker sides of life definitely make it one to take out of the shadows and into the light.

