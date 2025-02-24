The truth is still out there, and so is the chemistry between mother and f—, we mean, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson. The iconic X-Files duo reunited on stage at the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards to present the award for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series — but their playful banter nearly led to a major mishap. Maybe they just got lost in each other's eyes, because we certainly did.

Before announcing the winner of the award, Duchovny and Anderson got so caught up in their effortless back-and-forth that they almost skipped reading the nominees entirely, jumping straight to opening the envelope instead. The audience then desperately yelled at them to stop, prompting laughter from the crowd before they realized they were extremely close to a live television error, and announced the nominees properly.

Will We Get More 'X-Files'?

While no new X-Files projects have been officially announced, the excitement surrounding Duchovny and Anderson’s reunion — and their effortless chemistry — suggests that fans would welcome another case for Agents Mulder and Scully, and it's pretty obvious that they're aware any time they're together, there will be demand for more mysteries to solve. The day before the SAG Awards, Duchovny was speaking at the 22nd Annual G'Day USA Arts Gala where he said how excited he was about the reunion, even if he did admit that it was likely to start more speculation than anything else.

"We're going to present an award. It feels good... I'd rather get an award than present one, but it's nice." He also suggested that their joint appearance might spark new speculation — which was always going to be inevitable — adding, "I'm sure there will be more chatter after Sunday."

The last time we saw The X-Files on screen was with Season 11, which aired on Fox from January 3 to March 21, 2018. Consisting of 10 episodes, it was the second revival of the series following 2016's Season 10. Season 11 wrapped up with an episode titled My Struggle IV, which left things on an ambiguous note. While it featured the apparent death of the Cigarette Smoking Man and the revelation that Mulder and Scully’s son, William, was still alive, the finale ended without a clear resolution regarding the fates of Mulder and Scully. Translated: the door has been left open for the actors to reprise their roles, with showrunner Chris Carter quite happy for Duchovny and Anderson to return to the series whenever they like.

Stay tuned to Collider for more news on The X-Files.