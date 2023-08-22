The Big Picture "Die Hand Die Verletzt" is considered one of the scariest episodes of The X-Files, delving into the darkest parts of the human spirit and examining the dangers of religious extremism.

The episode showcases the expertise of legendary X-Files duo Glen Morgan and James Wong, known for their horror storytelling, and was directed by Kim Manners, who later worked on Supernatural.

The lack of true answers and an open-ended conclusion make "Die Hand Die Verletzt" haunting; Mulder and Scully are left powerless and serve as pawns for the demon, leaving the small town of Milford Haven in distress.

It's been a number of years now since we've had any new episodes of The X-Files, but that doesn't mean the series isn't still thriving. With 11 seasons, two feature films, and plenty of tie-in media to go around, FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) are still arguably the most beloved paranormal duo out there (take that, Warrens and Winchesters), frequently tackling the weird and unexplained. Yet, after all these years, there is still one case that's particularly terrifying, arguably the scariest episode yet, "Die Hand Die Verletzt."

This Season 2 staple premiered on January 27, 1995, and was written by legendary X-Files duo Glen Morgan and James Wong. Yes, the same Morgan and Wong who'd later develop the Final Destination franchise. Additionally, the episode was directed by newcomer Kim Manners, who would stick with the series through its initial run before moving on to the early seasons of Supernatural (sadly, Manners passed away back in 2009, though later X-Files honored his legacy). No doubt, these guys know horror, and "Die Hand Die Verletzt" (which translates from German as "the hand that wounds") is no exception.

"Die Hand Die Verletzt" is 'The X-Files' At Its Most Frightening

Image via Fox

This X-Files picks up in the fictional Milford Haven, New Hampshire, and feels like something right out of a Stephen King novel (ironically, King himself would later write an X-Files episode). After a teenager dies in the woods upon summoning a demon, Mulder and Scully arrive to investigate, believing this case to be nothing more to be local superstition. Except, it isn't. The Devil really is in Milford Haven, and that's only the start of it. What opens as your average paranormal adventure quickly turns into something much more sinister, and even more disturbing.

It turns out, Milford Haven is the home of an ancient religion that goes back generations, a Satanic one that, at its core, involves human sacrifice. But the demon worshipers who secretly run the small New England town aren't those you'd suspect. When the episode starts, one could easily mistake the four occultists (who run the Crowley High School Parent Teacher Committee) for your run-of-the-mill conservative religious types, except that's only a front, one that's quickly dissolved by the teaser's end. Secretly, they invoke and worship an entity named Azazel, though they've since lapsed in their devotion.

RELATED: This Is ‘The X-Files’ Most Underappreciated Episode

As Mulder and Scully interview students in search of an explanation behind the ritualistic murder, they begin to observe strange and scientifically impossible phenomena. Frogs fall from the sky, and the Coriolis effect works in reverse as Milford Haven's worst fears are realized. Naturally, Scully believes this is nothing more than "Satanic panic" (playing into the very real fears at the time), not unlike the witch-hunts or blood libel of old. She adds that the FBI's seven-year study concluded that this sort of thing was extremely uncommon, though, as one of the occultists notes, J. Edgar Hoover also never admitted the existence of the mafia either. Unsurprisingly, Mulder comes to the opposite conclusion, noting that they're at a nexus point between the natural and the unseen.

And this is where things get scary.

That One Moment We Couldn't Get Out of Our Heads

While interviewing the three students who survived the demonic attack, one of them slowly begins to recover her own repressed memories. Well, sort of. Generally, the show-don't-tell rule works best in horror, especially in a visual medium like television, but as Shannon (Heather McComb) breaks down while "remembering" her past — rife with tales of rape and ritual abuse — it disturbs the viewer beyond repair. It's a horrific moment that reminds us that horror isn't just about jump scares or creature features, it's about examining the darkest parts of the human (and sometimes non-human) spirit. As Shannon recalls her repressed trauma, her pain can't help but seep deep into your bones.

In truth, Shannon's monologue is nearly unbearable, so much so that we'd prefer nails on a chalkboard. To think about this scene in the context of anyone who has suffered any serious trauma is hard, but when dealing with religious fundamentalists on top of it (not to mention the supernatural) makes it all the more intense. While many of the show's best horrors are visual, offering up creatures, aliens, mutants, or serial killers as its source of shock value, "Die Hand Die Verletzt" does the exact opposite, which is part of what makes it stand out. It's also why it's one of the scarier bits on the show.

As if the story (which one could easily dismiss as fantasy) wasn't bad enough, we later learn that Shannon's stepfather, one of the occultists named Jim Ausbury (Dan Butler), was in on the whole thing. It turns out, at least some of Shannon's repressed memories were true, after all. Though he tells Mulder that Shannon was never raped or physically abused in any way, she was assuredly an unwilling participant in their Satanic practices due to the fact that, as he claims, the blood of the young has power. Feeding right into contemporary cultural and societal fears, this X-File goes right for the jugular, ultimately proving the fearful right in their superstition.

The Devil Plays Mulder & Scully Like A Fiddle

Image via Fox

As people begin to die around them, Mulder and Scully are completely helpless. While our favorite agents usually save the day (and at least one potential victim), they don't keep anyone from harm this time around. Rather, their actions are somewhat inconsequential, and though they help us, the audience, to make sense of what's going on, they don't serve any real purpose. In many ways, Mulder and Scully are as helpful to the people of Milford Haven as we are, with the Devil using them as pawns along the way.

Showing up in the form of Mrs. Paddock (Susan Blommaert), a substitute schoolteacher that nobody seems to have a record of, the demon enacts its revenge on its faithless followers. Paddock uses every means available to her to kill the demon worshipers and anyone who might expose the conspiracy. Sadly, that means Shannon dies soon after sharing her dark secrets, with her stepfather being eaten by a demonic snake. Along the way, the demon manipulates Mulder and Scully in its schemes, at first pretending to be a friend to the agents before ultimately leading them directly into a confrontation with its slothful disciples.

After the demon takes its revenge on the rest of the PTC members, the episode ends with Mulder and Scully looking for Mrs. Paddock, having put two-and-two together, only to find that she's long gone. Despite having disappeared as if she'd never been there at all, she's left an ominous coda in her wake... "Goodbye, it’s been nice working with you," it reads as the agents look on in confusion and horror. While plenty of X-Files episodes deal with demons, this stands out as the most frightening. No wonder Morgan and Wong went on to run the second season of Chris Carter's highly underrated sister series Millennium — a show known for exploring demonic manifestations and religious fanatics.

The Lack of True Answers Makes "Die Hand Die Verletzt" Haunting

Image via Fox

By the time "Die Hand Die Verletzt" concludes, we're left without any real answers. We don't know how this religion started or how it might continue, we don't know why the occultists allowed their faith to fall to the wayside, and we don't know why the demon picked now to show up. Furthermore, six people are dead and there is no clear perpetrator on which to place the blame. If Milford Haven wasn't in distress before, it most certainly is afterward.

While many monster-of-the-week episodes of The X-Files are left open-ended, "Die Hand Die Verletzt" goes the extra step further, wrapping things up in a way that doesn't actually wrap anything up. Sure, the villains are dead, and the big bad behind them has gone, but our heroes are left in a bind, with no real explanation for anything. On top of that, they were called in to help prevent any more murders, and yet, everyone involved in this Satanic conspiracy is dead.

Maybe there's a glimmer of hope in knowing that the fanatics have been dealt with, but knowing that this conclusion was granted by the Devil himself assumes that it all comes at a price, one that Mulder and Scully couldn't prevent from being paid. It's almost as if Mulder's lack of religious faith and Scully's Catholicism (which would theologically stand opposed to any form of Satanism, extreme or not) prevent them from being involved in the conversation, restricting them to the sidelines as helpless bystanders watching from afar.

"Home" Is Good, But It Doesn't Compare To This Classic

Image via Fox

Generally speaking, most X-Philes consider Season 4's "Home" — also penned by Morgan and Wong and directed by Manners — to be the scariest episode of The X-Files. Featuring the inbred Peacock family, the episode plays like an homage to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and is sure to frighten you. There's no denying how disturbing this episode of television is, so much so that it was pulled off the air for years afterward, yet this author would argue that "Die Hand Die Verletzt" is even scarier. Aside from a setting that hits closer to home, "Die Hand Die Verletzt's" fixation on contemporary fears — namely ritual abuse, rape, local superstition, and unexplained phenomena to name only a few — gives it an edge that "Home" doesn't have.

The Season 4 episode is a classic, there's no doubt about that, but "Die Hand Die Verletzt" tackles something that hits home with nearly three-fourths of the world's population: religion. Specifically, this dark tale touches on the dangers of religious extremism (something later X-Files like "Roadrunners" and "Signs and Wonders" would revisit). "Do what thou wiltst, not do unto others," says occultist Jim Ausbury, hammering in the notion that people can be sacrificed on the altar of power and influence. On the contrary, Mulder (who doesn't hold to any faith) surprisingly relates that "even the Devil can quote scripture to fit his needs."

Despite following a small band of Satanists, this episode plays into the extremes of religious fanaticism as a whole, and though the occultists had fallen to the wayside in their devotion, the power they serve took its worship into its own hands. It's this analysis of religious devotion, particularly when it comes to one's lapsed faith, that makes the episode so intriguing, and the occultist's response (to instead double-down and become even more violent) makes it all the scarier. The primal fears explored in "Die Hand Die Verletzt," fears of "the other" or "the unknown," both challenge and terrify us, especially when the episode presents them in a way that almost justifies them.

This Adventure Was Spiritually Succeeded During the Revival Seasons

Understandably, these ideas come back to haunt Mulder and Scully years later in the revival season episode "Familiar." While there are plenty of connections between these two episodes, the biggest lies in the notion Mulder muses to Jim Ausbury, "Did you really think you could call up the Devil and then ask him to behave?" Both episodes tackle these ideas masterfully, and each with vastly different motivations and results.

"Familiar" centers more on an extra-marital affair, the conjuring of demonic forces, and the ultimate destruction of those involved, though it still touches on general superstition and, as Scully deems it, mass hysteria. In many ways, the Season 11 episode honors the early years of the series and revisits what made "Die Hand Die Verletzt" so compelling in the first place. Though, nothing beats the horrors that Mrs. Paddock brought on the small New England town of Milford Haven.

The X-Files can be streamed in its entirety on both Hulu and Freevee.