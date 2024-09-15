In the last decade, one of the most celebrated young genre stars has been Maika Monroe. The actress has been a horror mainstay and this past summer she starred in the incredibly successful serial killer horror thriller Longlegs for Neon. One of her upcoming projects is the adaptation of The Yellow, a short story by author Samantha Hunt, which Monroe co-directed with Simone Faoro. The short film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this month and Faoro talked about what it was like working with Monroe.

In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Faoro had nothing but praise for Monroe. Talking about the first time they met, “I've known Maika since we were 16. We grew up together and we’re just best friends for a very long time, and we had always wanted to collaborate on something, and we never really knew what.” She would then start discussing what brought them to The Yellow.

“It wasn't until I found Samantha Hunt's book of short stories. I want these women that Samantha writes to be on the screen. I just fell in love with them. They're very raw and wild women, and we need more of that represented on the screen. I found the book and I gave it to Maika, and I was like any one of these stories like let's do it. She came back with The Yellow, and we got in touch with Samantha and started adapting.”

The co-director was then asked how she brought her own voice into this adaptation. “For Suzanne's character that Marin [Hinkle] plays, we kept essentially her exactly the same. I felt like it was really beautiful and impactful, and I didn't want to touch her character. I thought she was perfect as she was.” She then went into some of the changes, “But I felt like Roy, who was played by Haley Joel Osment, could be a little bit updated for the time. The original short story is about a little less than 10 years old. Samantha and I were talking, and we felt like we could make him lonelier.” Faoro would finish by saying, “In America, there's a crisis in loneliness right now, especially in boys and young men, which I think is really sad. We were tapping into that, and we felt Haley really embodied nineties nostalgia, and we felt like he was the right person to play the role.”

Maika Monroe Star Power Is Growing

For over 10 years now, Monroe has shined as one of Hollywood’s most talented young stars. Her breakout role was in the 2015 horror gem It Follows, before she would star in a handful of inventive genre films like The Guest, Villains, Significant Other, Watcher, and Longlegs in which, she gave one of the best and most haunting performances of the year. She has an imaginative and emotionally subtle range that few people in the industry have. It's going to be exciting to see how that translates behind the camera with Faoro.

Where Will Maika Monroe Be Seen Next?

In terms of acting, Monroe will soon return to horror with the long-awaited sequel to It Follows, They Follow. That haunting genre tale will hit theaters sometime in 2025. Hopefully, The Yellow will also lead the actress to direct more projects in the future. You can rent or buy Longlegs on Prime Video.

