In the heyday of Little House on the Prairie's run on NBC, series creator Blanche Hanalis and original producer Ed Friendly decided it was time to start a new sort of pioneer drama. Starring Roger Kern and Linda Purl, The Young Pioneers began as a two-hour made-for-TV pilot film in 1976, one that sparked a short-lived series on ABC a few years later. But the original film was particularly successful, pulling in over 40 million viewers during its first airing. It's no wonder that ABC soon ordered a sequel to The Young Pioneers, nor that it was given another shot on television. If only audiences and the network had given it a fairer shake.

'The Young Pioneers' Was Based on a Novel by Laura Ingalls Wilder's Daughter

If you've never heard of The Young Pioneers, don't beat yourself up. Little House on the Prairie, with its heartwarming and challenging episodes, was the main source of rural-based television programming in the 1970s. Along with The Waltons, Little House was one of the few Western-adjacent programs greenlit following the overwhelming "rural purge" at the beginning of the decade. But the success of these two shows proved to ABC that there was still an audience for this type of material. After all, not everyone wanted to watch cop dramas and urban procedurals. The Young Pioneers had an audience, if the network could sell it right. With Little House producers Hanalis and Friendly on board, it seemed possible.

But what is The Young Pioneers? Well, once again pulling from the Wilder family, the made-for-TV movie is based on the Rose Wilder Lane novel Let the Hurricane Roar (later reissued as The Young Pioneers), a novel she wrote that was inspired by her grandparents, Charles and Caroline Ingalls, and their own journey westward. In fact, the main characters, David and Molly Beaton, were originally named Charles and Caroline before the novel was republished; the new character names originated from Lane's other novel, Free Land. In the tale, the Beatons are newlyweds who travel across the 1800s frontier in search of a homestead in the Dakota Territory to call their own, not unlike Lane's grandparents. They struggle with the elements and isolation, especially after Charles/David is forced to find work back east.

The Young Pioneers film was a triumph at the time, with Hanalis' script receiving particular praise. "Miss Hanalis’ script is both lean and substantial," wrote John J. O'Connor for The New York Times. But it wasn't just critics who were impressed with Hanalis' second foray into the world of frontier living, audiences were thrilled too. In December 1976, the Lebanon Daily News reported that The Young Pioneers "was seen in over 17 million homes by over 40 million people" during its first showing in March of that year. Despite its general success and acclaim, the project had not yet been picked up to series by ABC, leaving Hanalis and Friendly to pursue a second pilot in December.

The 'Young Pioneers' TV Movie Attempted To Spawn a Series

Unlike most second pilots, which remake the events of the series, this one acted as more of a sequel to the first. In December 1976, the lesser-viewed The Young Pioneers Christmas aired as a two-hour holiday special on ABC. Like the first, Hanalis' second venture into the Beaton's world was praised by critics despite not bringing in the same level of viewership as the original. Nevertheless, The Young Pioneers Christmas pushed the network to reconsider picking the project up, and it wasn't long before the initial series idea was back on the table. Bringing The Waltons' creator Earl Hamner Jr. on board, ABC gave The Young Pioneers a trial run in the spring of 1978, over a year later.

"The Western traditionally has been a struggle between good and bad," Hamner told The Salt Lake Tribune ahead of the series premiere. "Here; our struggle is between mostly good people trying to survive and find a life of their [own]." The Young Pioneers series was generally family oriented, such as The Waltons or Little House, but aimed for maturity and nuance in portraying frontier life, especially concerning Native Americans (The Cowboys cast member and future Longmire star A Martinez is even featured in the first episode). This trial period consisted of three episodes, "Sky in the Window," "A Kite for Charlie," and "A Promise for Spring," all penned primarily by Hanalis, airing on Sunday nights during the first three weeks of April 1978.

It likely comes as no surprise that The Young Pioneers didn't make it. The series was not what the network was looking for at the time, and after three false starts, everyone took the hint. It's amazing to think that a series like this, which began with such promise and impeccable viewership, would fail to get off the ground. At the time, Little House on the Prairie was in its fourth season, and would continue for five more before ending in 1983. But just as Laura Ingalls Wilder's pioneer tales have always been more successful than her daughter's, so too was Little House far greater than The Young Pioneers. While the Midwestern drama had real potential (and Linda Purl was great), it was never given the chance to make a real name for itself.

