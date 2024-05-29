The Big Picture The Young Wife explores the anxiety and pressure of marriage through a chaotic, psychedelic adventure.

Celestina grapples with expectations from her family on her wedding day, highlighting pre-commitment doubts.

Writer-director Tayarisha Poe impresses with a star-studded cast in this unique ensemble dramedy premiering soon.

Marriage is often a daunting proposal. The commitment to spend the entirety of one's life with another brings with it plenty of pressure and stress, along with the sheer chaos of a wedding day when the couple's love is affirmed in front of their friends and families. Writer-director Tayarisha Poe's new film, The Young Wife, explores those concepts and highlights the anxiety of the big day itself, which often feels more catered to the guests than the couple themselves. Ahead of the film's release on digital platforms later this week, Collider has an exclusive sneak peek at Kiersey Clemons grappling with the weight of expectations from a family that won't stop prying.

The Young Wife follows Celestina (Clemons) on her wedding day, during which her family and friends gather to celebrate the love between her and her boyfriend, River (Leon Page). What should be a joyous occasion with loved ones instead becomes a sunny day panic attack as she contemplates her hopes and doubts about marriage, commitment, and what's to come. An ensemble dramedy set ten years in the future, it's made to address the all-too-common feelings of self-doubt before a life-changing decision and the anxiety that comes when everyone else gets involved. Every fear that Celestina has about her eventual big day is represented through a chaotic, psychedelic adventure full of stunning otherworldly visuals and energy.

The footage shows one such mundane, high-pressure situation with Celestina's loved ones as they confront her about her promotion. While they are thrilled to discuss her "fancy" new role at this company they believe is fantastic, she nervously says that she has yet to accept the offer. They continue to question her, asking if she's now the boss and waiting expectantly for her to give an answer. Laughing it off only gets her more awkward stares, so she tries to explain how uninteresting it is overall and how her leadership position is only a small cog in the greater machine of her company. As she stumbles through that explanation in a slight panic, the film makes anxiety-inducing cuts between the stares of everyone in the room and a flashback to her throwing papers, binders, and more at work yesterday, showing the frustrations with her job she's unwilling to discuss.

'The Young Wife' Brings Together a Vaunted Dramedy Team

Poe makes her second jump behind the camera for a feature film with The Young Wife, though she's far from an inexperienced director. She previously honed her craft by helming an episode of FXX's hit comedy Dave, with plenty of experience in the horror genre through working on Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot and a pair of episodes on The CW's Two Sentence Horror Stories. It's a mix that could bode well when it comes to displaying the horrors of commitment. Additionally, she has a skilled cast to work with aside from Clemons and Page, including Abbot Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph alongside Judith Light, Kelly Marie Tran, Aya Cash, Connor Paolo, Aida Osman, Jon Rudnistsky, and Michaela Watkins.

During its debut at SXSW last year, The Young Wife made a strong impression on those who saw it. Although Rotten Tomatoes has too few reviews to offer a score, everyone largely came away with the impression that the feature was unique to Poe and thrived with its stellar ensemble. Viewers will get to take in the film in all of its anxiety-inducing glory when it premieres on digital platforms on May 31. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.