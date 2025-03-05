The push to stay relevant continues in the newest episode of The Z-Suite. Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls) stars alongside Nico Santos (Superstore) in the Tubi workplace comedy. Now Collider is unveiling an exclusive clip ahead of the next episode, "Second Shift." In the sneak peek, Monica (Graham) and Doug (Santos) are still trying to crack the Gen Z code. They know that in order to make a campaign that will even remotely appeal to Gen Z they need to figure out how Gen Z thinks. Doug suggests asking Elliot (Spencer Stevenson) for help but Monica insists that would be "fraternizing with the enemy." Instead, Monica comes to the conclusion that Doug watching Euphoria and Monica doing some in-depth googling is clearly the answer.

The Z-Suite consists of eight episodes, of which the sixth episode "Second Shift" will premiere tomorrow. The logline for "Second Shift" is as follows:

"Kriska seeks out a new direction on her Boppin' Burger campaign after a major screw up while Monica and Doug's research on Gen Z devolves into chaos."

What Else Has Lauren Graham Been In?

Seeing Lauren Graham on the out-of-touch side of the zeitgeist is jarring, to say the least, for those that grew up watching her as the pop-culture slinging, fast-talking Lorelai Gilmore on the WB series Gilmore Girls. Though Graham played a parent to a teenage daughter, Lorelai herself was a teen mother all grown up, rebelling in her stringent upbringing by filling her life with rock music and outside influences. The series began with Lorelai at 32, ending at nearly 40, with a big part of the conflict between her and her parents, Emily (Kelly Bishop) and Richard (Ed Herrmann), being that they were so out of touch with her life, with her interests, etc... Gilmore Girls was often chocked full of so many pop culture references that in at least one box set for the 7 season long series, there would be a booklet explaining the different pop culture references.

As for if Graham would ever return to her roots as Lorelai Gilmore, even after a lukewarm reboot miniseries in 2016, she would love to. While promoting The Z-Suite on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Graham explained she would, “always say yes” and that “It’s the best part I ever had, and I love doing it.” She explains, “It was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer, and it just means so much to me,” she said.

View the sneak peek above and catch an all new episode of The Z-Suite tomorrow on Tubi. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.