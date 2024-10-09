It’s been months since news about Tubi’s upcoming workplace comedy The Z-Suite circulated with Gilmore Girls icon Lauren Graham joining the project back in May, marking her official return to TV. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the streaming platform has added new stars to the production: Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) and Mark McKinney (Superstore), who have been cast in guest roles.

The Z-Suite is set at a boutique New York ad agency where generational divides see the established C-Suite and rising Gen Z employees clash. After a company decision spirals out of control, the agency’s reigning executives are forced out and replaced by Z-Suite employees, whose skills and patience are tested. In addition to Darby and McKinney, Dani Kind, Nadine Djoury, Richard Waugh and Peter Keleghan also got guest-starring roles in the original Tubi series.

McKinney will portray George, CEO of Boppin’ Burger and the ad agency’s biggest client, while Darby guest stars as a sardonic, successful ad executive who always knows best. Furthermore, Kind plays an assistant to the CEO at Atelier ad agency, while Djoury is the HR manager. Waugh is a longtime employee and Keleghan owns Atelier. As for the crew, Kate O’Brien writes The Z-Suite and serves as showrunner, while Graham executive produces alongside Lance Samuels, Samantha Levine, Daniel Iron, Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk and Matt Higgins.

‘The Z-Suite’ Features “An Amazing Roster of Talent”

The new additions to The Z-Suite join previously announced series regulars Graham, Madison Shamoun, Nico Santos, Spencer Stevenson, Anna Bezahler and Evan Marsh, with filming already in progress in Toronto. Graham will play Monica Frazier, an ad agency expert who is fired as CEO and has to claw her way back into the company she helped build.

Gushing about the promising comedy series, particularly the stellar cast, showrunner O’Brien said in a statement:

“It’s incredibly exciting to see The Z-Suite come to life with such an amazing roster of talent. Having them on board and witnessing their brilliant comedic performances has truly been a gift.”

The Z-Suite will debut sometime in 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future news about this Tubi project.