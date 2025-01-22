Years after the end of Gilmore Girls and Parenthood, Lauren Graham has finally found her next TV leading role. The actress is set to play advertising maven Monica Marks in Tubi's latest original series, The Z-Suite. Created by Katie O’Brien (Teachers), the show will follow Marks and her peer Doug Garcia (played by Nico Santos), two ad executives who have long been at the top of the Madison Avenue world. That is until they are canceled overnight, fired from their company, and replaced by Gen-Z creatives. Refusing to accept their fate, the protagonists come up with their biggest campaign yet as a means to restore their reputation and get their positions back.

The series' official trailer just came out featuring Graham as the main character, who has a hard time pivoting from traditional ad strategies to social media pushes. With the Gen-Z employees in the firm seeming to have a better grasp of modern marketing, especially social media manager Kriska Thompson (The Lake's Madison Shamoun), both Marks and Garcia lose their jobs and must find another way to get back on top. As they build an agency of their own from the ground up, Kriska and her team try to meet corporate expectations while also translating the company's campaigns to a more digital-friendly approach.

The Z-Suite was first announced in May of last year, with Graham already attached. In addition to starring in Tubi's first in-house live-action series, the actress is also credited as an executive producer alongside O'Brien and representatives from Blue Ice Pictures and VaynerWatt (a production company headed by internet personality Gary Vaynerchuck). When the show was initially announced, Graham spoke about what drew her to this Tubi original:

“The character of Monica is smart, strong, and appealingly a bit unhinged. I’m excited to work with the team at Tubi as they ramp up their Originals slate and continue their ascent in the streaming space."

What Has Lauren Graham Been Up to Lately?

Other than being involved in this series, the Gilmore Girls alum has also worked on a few films recently. At the end of last year, she had a supporting role in The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, narrating the holiday title and making a short cameo. Graham is also slated to star in the upcoming dark comedy, Twinless, playing opposite Dylan O'Brien. The project was directed by James Sweeney, and it is one of the most anticipated movies of this year's Sundance Film Festival lineup.

The Z-Suite's first two episodes will arrive on Tubi on February 6, with the remaining episodes coming out on a weekly basis. While you wait, Gilmore Girls is currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix