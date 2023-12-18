The Big Picture The Zone of Interest debuts in limited release, grossing $124,000 from four locations with a per-theater average of $31,000.

American Fiction opens in seven locations and earns $227,000, with a per-theater average of $32,000. The film will expand to 40 theaters next week.

Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, expands successfully to over 80 theaters, grossing $1.2 million and taking its domestic total to $2.2 million.

While Wonka tasted sweet success atop the domestic box office chart this weekend with a $39 million debut, two major Oscar contenders opened in limited release further down the list. Director Jonathan Glazer’s harrowing Holocaust drama, The Zone of Interest, debuted in four locations, while debutante filmmaker Cord Jefferson’s comedy-drama, American Fiction, opened in seven locations.

Glazer’s first film in a decade, The Zone of Interest grossed $124,000 from four locations in New York and Los Angeles, representing a $31,000 per-theater average. American Fiction, on the other hand, launched to $227,000, which represents a $32,000 PTA. Starring Oscar contender Jeffrey Wright, the film will expand to 40 theaters next week, while The Zone of Interest will remain in limited release for the remainder of the year, and will begin expanding nationwide only in 2024.

The movie, starring Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it competed for the prestigious Palm d’Or. It won the Grand Prix and the FIPRESCI Prize at the fest, and went on to be selected as Britain’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at next year’s Oscars. The Zone of Interest currently sits at a “fresh” 92% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with praise being directed at Glazer’s direction, and the film's uncompromising tone.

The Oscar Race Is Heating Up Already

American Fiction, on the other hand, holds a 91% approval rating on the website; it won the prestigious People’s Choice Award at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, an important precursor for the Academy Awards. It was also named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute, and stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown, and John Ortiz in supporting roles. Wright is being seen as a shoo-in for a Best Actor nod, and if nominated, will face competition from front-runners Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti.

Meanwhile, last week’s Poor Things, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, successfully expanded to over 80 theaters this weekend. The surreal dark comedy grossed $1.2 million and cracked the top 10, taking its running domestic total to $2.2 million. Poor Things delivered the third-best PTA of the year last weekend ($72,000), behind director Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City ($100,000) and Ari Aster’s divisive Beau is Afraid ($80,000). You can watch each of these films in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.