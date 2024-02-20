The Big Picture The Zone of Interest film offers a chilling exploration of evil and normalcy in the heart of Auschwitz through the Höss family.

Director Jonathan Glazer's adaptation of Martin Amis' novel delves into the dark world of Rudolf and Hedwig without directly addressing their atrocities.

With 5 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, this haunting film is a must-watch for its powerful storytelling and historical accuracy.

The Zone of Interest, one of 2023's most jaw-dropping and powerful films, is now available on digital, ahead of it competing at this year's Academy Awards. Directed by Jonathan Glazer, the film was ten years in the making after the director optioned the novel of the same name by Martin Amis. At the 96th Academy Awards, it received 5 nominations (including Best Picture, Best International Feature Film, and Best Director for Glazer).

The plot centers around Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the German Nazi commandant, who strives to create an idyllic life with his wife, Hedwig (played by Sandra Hüller), in their new home situated right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. The story delves into the paradox of attempting to maintain a semblance of normal family life adjacent to a site of immense human suffering and genocide.

The novel presents a fictionalised version of events in the Auschwitz home, using two characters named Paul and Hannah Doll. However, Glazer spent years extensively researching the Höss family and opted to use the historical figures instead. He worked in collaboration with the Auschwitz Museum, and other organisations while securing the special permission required to examine the testimonies of survivors of the camp, as well as those who worked in the Höss home. The finished film is a result of what Glazer was able to construct using his two years of background work on the project.

How Good is 'The Zone of Interest'?

The film has received wide critical acclaim. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 93% Certified Fresh score, with Collider's Ross Bonaime commending Glazer for his adaptation of the core story, almost magnifying the malevolence that oozed from the pores of Rudolf and Hedwig Höss.

In adapting the Martin Amis novel, Glazer boils this story down to the pure evil that emanated from that book , a darkness that seeped into every page and through every action of these characters. Glazer’s take is far more abstract than the Amis story, allowing us to feel that rising tension, without prioritizing narrative or character. Essentially, Glazer is giving us the same impact that Amis was able to, but without speaking about this evil too directly. We can sense the darkness around every family gathering, we can hear the roar of the atrocities, and the indirect camera that is more of a viewer than an actual participant is able to show the normalcy of this family, which only makes what we’re not seeing even more terrifying.

The Zone of Interest is available to purchase on digital now.