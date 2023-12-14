The Big Picture The Zone of Interest is a unique and bold film that takes a horror approach to the Holocaust, hiding the horror beneath the surface.

The film features a stunning score by Mica Levi that sets a horror-like tone and uses sonic implication to create a haunting effect without pornographically recreating trauma.

The cinematography of the film is contemporary and sharp, emphasizing that the events portrayed can happen or are happening in the present, and the hidden cameras give a feeling of surveillance and judgment.

Director Jonathan Glazer has always traversed genres. He started his sparse career with the anti-heist Sexy Beast, then moved onto the mystery drama Birth and sci-fi/horror film Under the Skin, before finally arriving at this year's The Zone of Interest, his most undefinable film to date. Only

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Rating PG-13 Runtime 105 minutes

his fourth film in a two-decade career, The Zone of Interest is a loose adaptation of Martin Amis's novel about the camp commandant of Auschwitz and his wife. With audiences' usual impression of Holocaust films being dramas like Schindler's List and The Pianist, a Holocaust film coming from the director of the last decade's strangest horror film initially sounded like a puzzling, left-field turn, until Glazer finally unveiled his decade-in-the-making project at Cannes this year when it all made sense. The Zone of Interest, which opens in limited theatrical release this coming Friday, is nothing like the prestige, awards-vying Holocaust dramas we usually get at the end of the year, and instead opts for a horror approach, except that all the horror is invisible.

Making a horror film about the Holocaust can sound like an exploitative idea, but Glazer sidesteps the possibility of offensiveness by hiding all the horror beneath the surface. He forgoes most of Amis's traditional, character-driven plot for an experiment of dissociation from the film's horrible characters. Using unconventional music, sound, and cinematography, Glazer tears away any shred of humanity in his genocidal characters, while exclusively capturing them doing the most familiar and mundane tasks of daily life. The result is a bold and beguiling formal experiment that sounds like it may alienate audiences, but it totally works because of Glazer's precise and razor-sharp devotion to his all-consuming vision.

A New Stunning Score by Mica Levi

Image via A24

The score is a natural place to start, because the film begins with a few minutes of black screen and pure score. The Zone of Interest's opening is a return to the classical Hollywood form of movie overtures, but instead of the stunning discovery or exploration of classic overtures like 2001: A Space Odyssey's and Lawrence of Arabia's, Glazer present us with a bone-chilling, garbled soundscape by Mica Levi. Levi scored her industry breakthrough with her fittingly alien score for Under the Skin, and after receiving an Oscar nomination for Jackie, she reunites with Glazer for even more extreme work. Glazer forces the audience to sit in the dark for several minutes and listen to Levi's industrial and unnerving score, setting a very horror-like tone for the ensuing film.

Levi's mysterious score recedes to the background but never fades away. There is a slight, bassy rumble throughout the first few reels, not enough to be noticeable, but enough to tingle the senses. Then, in a jaw-dropping, highlight sequence, Glazer reveals that the bassy rumble has been the operating sounds of Auschwitz all along. He blurs the line between sound design and score, and he closes the safe distance of a non-diegetic score as he brings it right to the presence of history's most famous atrocity. Similar to what Martin Scorsese did with Killers of the Flower Moon, by placing us right next to Auschwitz, Glazer implicates us in the ignorance of genocide, alluding to the Allies' belated response to the Holocaust, and reminding us how close genocide can be and how often and easily we ignore evil for convenience. Going the farthest from traditional melodies and leitmotifs, this score is a bold reimagining of what a film score is and what it can do. Glazer engulfs us in the horror of Auschwitz without pornographically recreating trauma or a single hideous death, using sonic implication for even more haunting and important effect.

Jonathan Glazer Films Auschwitz in Strikingly Contemporary Digital

Image via A24

Similar to the score, the cinematography of The Zone of Interest is an eye-opening take. Ever since the period-appropriate black-and-white of Schindler's List placed audiences at a safe distance from the Holocaust, filmmakers have explored closing that gap in experimental ways, such as Son of Saul's ceaseless handheld. Glazer has taken it to extreme lengths, shooting his movie with a searingly contemporary digital aesthetic. Shot on Sony VENICE cameras used in films like Top Gun: Maverick and in the 1.78:1 aspect ratio of modern television, The Zone of Interest is very sharp, and the colors are almost oversaturated. Flowers pop with blood-red, and the greenery is full of life. Glazer doesn't hide but actually emphasizes that this movie was shot in 2022, reminding us that though this happened in the past, it can happen or is happening exactly in the present. There is no need for jump scares when the horror of this truth has soaked into every frame and works on any viewer with a conscience.

Cinematography is not just about how a movie looks, but also where one places the camera. Working with Polish cinematographer Łukasz Żal (Ida, Cold War), Glazer has mounted a huge technological challenge by building a replica of the Auschwitz commandant's house (with period props) and hiding cameras in the walls and corners. According to Żal, there can be 10 hidden cameras shooting at the same time. As aforementioned, the feeling is like GoPros, spycams, or reality TV — a feeling of surveillance and a high degree of presence, as if we're peering into real people's lives. The horror is in every minute, as the audience knows what these characters do when they go to work next door after we see them buttering their toast. Once again, this can sound like a cheap or offensive approach, but the ingenuity of the hidden cameras is that most of the movie is filmed from observational wide shots. By forgoing any traditional close-ups that emphasize inner thoughts, Glazer resoundingly rejects any attempt to humanize the characters. Instead, every shot of them is judgmental, and Glazer doesn't allow us the opportunity to associate with genocide-enablers. This is an outstanding example of the "how" and the "what" of film inextricably working together, and it's the reason why there is no true lead character of this movie, as it's split between Christian Friedel as the commandant Höss and Sandra Hüller as Höss's wife. One can even argue that there are no true characters in this movie, and the movie proves it has no need for one.

'The Zone of Interest' Is Groundbreaking Horror

Ten years ago, Jonathan Glazer birthed the genre of A24 horror, leading to a renaissance of thoughtful indie horror films with otherworldly atmospheres and crisp filmmaking techniques. He returns to the studio and ups the ante, pushing the boundaries of what horror can be and what it can be about. Cinema scholars have long argued that horror is essentially a tool to explore politics. Instead of allusion, Glazer has made a horror film explicitly about a political event. Perhaps The Zone of Interest isn't even a horror film, but an undefinable genre-breaker. Glazer is not alone, as there are other filmmakers eager to experiment in the long history of narrative cinema, but with a total package of music, sound, cinematography, and narrative perspective, he has nonetheless provided us with a much-needed, startling example of cinematic experimentation in 2023. The horror of The Zone of Interest may be invisible, but it's simultaneously everywhere, and what's scarier than the monsters we cannot see but possibly live within?

The Zone of Interest opens in theaters in limited release in the U.S. on Friday, Dec 15.

