The Big Picture Evil is depicted as ordinary and banal in The Zone of Interest, as the film explores the everyday life of Auschwitz commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig.

The film creates an unsettling atmosphere by juxtaposing scenes of a peaceful garden with footage of the horrors taking place in the concentration camp next door.

The Zone of Interest is highly acclaimed for its chilling reminder that evil can be understated and complicit, rather than openly maniacal, and has garnered praise from critics with a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Evil is ordinary in a new trailer for Jonathan Glazer's highly-acclaimed Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest. Starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller, the film takes place in the shadow of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp where commandant Rudolf Höss and his wife Hedwig have made their picturesque home. With the horrors taking place next door, however, there's an uneasy air hanging over the house that cannot be ignored.

A24's second teaser for the film features haunting music playing in the background as it tours the Höss house, starting with its massive garden. Aside from the stressful tones of Mica Levi's score, the footage seems ordinary for a moment as Hedwig shows her mother the various flowers and herbs growing in their backyard. It's when Hedwig walks along the length of the garden that the horror sets in as it runs the length of one of the larger buildings behind the barbed-wire fence. As more shots show Höss relaxing, children playing in the yard, and a note about the "National Socialist hospitality" and comfort of the house, the light sound of agonizing screams and the screech of trains in the background betray what's going on beyond the walls.

The Zone of Interest is an adaptation of the 2014 novel by the late Martin Amis, who tragically passed away as the film began making the rounds on the festival circuit. Both Glazer and Amis made their respective works as a chilling reminder that evil can just as often be understated and remarkably banal rather than openly maniacal, something that's driven home by how neither this nor the first trailer ever shows the camp beyond simple background shots. Glimpses of meetings with Nazi officers are more direct indicators, however, that the Hösses aren't a simple family trying to live the quiet life they feel they deserve, but are complicit in one of the greatest atrocities ever committed in history.

'The Zone of Interest' Is Critically Acclaimed

Glazer's first feature film in a decade earned the BAFTA-nominated writer/director heaps of praise upon its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Filmed on-site at Auschwitz after gaining special permission to peruse the archives and reconstruct the Höss family's life, the ambitious Holocaust tale takes a different approach both from most similar stories and the book it's based on with its choice to follow a real Nazi officer outside the camp. Critics largely loved the changes Glazer made, giving the film a 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

An Oscar or two could be in The Zone of Interest's future as well after it was selected as the British entry for Best International Film. Among those in love with the film is Friedel who was thrilled to work with Glazer and called it a rigorous but worthwhile project to be a part of when speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub at our studio at the Cinema Center by MARBL during the Toronto International Film Festival. "But making this movie, creating this character with this historical context, the responsibility towards the victims, all these things, and now watching this movie and being overwhelmed, there's a lot of things," he said. "It was a really intense, sometimes difficult journey for me, but I'm really grateful and really proud to be a part of this masterpiece."

The Zone of Interest premieres in theaters in the U.S. on December 15. Read our review here for what to expect from the much-discussed novel adaptation. Check out the new trailer above.