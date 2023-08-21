The Big Picture Theater Camp, a comedy film about performing arts summer camps, will be released on Hulu and digital retailers in September.

The film stars Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as drama instructors at a struggling camp, working to put on a perfect show to save it.

Theater Camp offers a hilarious and heartfelt story that resonates with audiences, even if they're not familiar with theater. It premieres on September 14.

Do your vocal warm-ups and run a few lines because it's time to go to Theater Camp. That's right, Theater Camp, the Searchlight Pictures comedy, which centers on the chaotic and heartwarming world of performing arts summer camps, is finally coming to Hulu and digital retailers this September.

Bring Theater Camp Home This September

Theater Camp stars Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon as two lifelong best friends who work as drama instructors at a struggling camp in the woods of upstate New York. The two, despite their shoestring budget, are passionate about their work. However, when a tech-bro named Troy, played by Jimmy Tatro, comes into the camp to take over, the two drama instructors and their production manager Glenn, played by Noah Galvin, come together with the other staff and their students, to put on one perfect show to help keep their beloved camp alive.

Alex Billington of First Showing called the film "...hilarious and heartfelt and pitch-perfect in every possible way.” Collider's own Sebastian Stoddard applauded the film's accurate depiction of the often whacky world of theater. However, the film offers something for every audience, not just those familiar with theater. The movie is, at its heart, an underdog story that almost everyone can relate to on some level. We're all a little ridiculous, after all. It should be noted, however, that the film does include some flashing light scenes that may affect photosensitive viewers.

The film is a Picturestart Production, a Topic Studios Production, and a Gloria Sanchez Productions Production. The film was directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. The film was written by Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman, and Ben Platt. The film is based on their short film project. Theater Camp was acquired by Searchlight Pictures after its premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The film won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble at Sundance. Additionally, the film was a part of the SXSW Official Selection in the Narrative Feature section.

So, it's no matter that the summer is coming to a close. You will be able to add the film to your digital collection on September 14, 2023. On that date, Theater Camp will become available to buy on all major digital retailers including Apple TV, Prime Video, and Vudu. The digital release will also include exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content. On September 14, the film will also become available to stream on Hulu. You can watch the trailer for the film below.