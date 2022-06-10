Picturestart, Topic Studios, and Gloria Sanchez Productions are set to produce and finance musical comedy Theater Camp, which is expected to star Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning actor Ben Platt along with Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Amy Sedaris, and more. The film, based on a short of the same name, revolves around the staff of a theater camp in New York. They have to come together and team up with the founder’s son to keep the camp from closing until his mother falls into a coma. As the summer session begins, they have to find a way to keep things going, despite their eccentric approaches, and teach the campers.

Platt is no stranger to the theater world. He’s acted on stage since he was a child. Since his start, he’s made appearances in The Book of Mormon and The Sound of Music. His breakthrough role came as the lead in the coming-of-age musical Dear Evan Hansen. Gordon and Galvin both starred in Booksmart, and Galvin is also Platt's partner.

Other expected acting talents to be featured in Theater Camp include Alan S. Kim, Patti Harrison, Owen Thiele, Jimmy Tatro, Ayo Edebiri, Caroline Aaron, and Nathan Lee Graham. Theater Camp will also introduce up-and-coming talents as the aspiring young Thespian campers, including Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, and more.

Image via Annapurna Pictures

RELATED: 'Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar to Star, Produce, and Write Rap Musical Comedy for Disney+

This will be Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s directorial debut. The film was written by Platt, Galvin, and Lieberman, who also wrote the original short film. Picturestart’s Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, and Julia Hammer will serve as producers alongside Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller from Topic Studios, with Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Alex Brown, and Mary Bundy serving as producers for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Feig, Founder and CEO of Picturestart, spoke about the upcoming film, stating:

"We haven’t stopped giggling over this movie since Gloria Sanchez first showed us the short and seeing the incredible ambition and creativity Molly, Nick, Ben, and Noah have brought to THEATER CAMP has been our big-time happy place. We are so thrilled to work with Maria and Ryan at Topic and can’t wait to bring audiences along to the hilarious and heartwarming “summer session” at camp."

President of Topic Studios, Maria Zuckerman, also released a statement talking about the talents behind the project, stating:

"When we heard who was coming to this summer camp, we immediately knew we had to join. This is a true dream team - visionary creators Molly, Nick, Ben and Noah, amazing partners Picturestart and Gloria Sanchez, and an uproarious group of actors. We can’t wait for the show to begin."

After watching the short film, theater fans will want to see a full film with the humor to match. Theater Camp does not yet have a release date.