It’s been a pretty great couple of years for theater kids. Some of the most popular musicals and plays have been adapted for the screen, including West Side Story, Tick, Tick… Boom, and Matilda: the Musical. The stories they love are no longer fringe interests, but material everyone can easily access and enjoy. This mainstream attention, however, has not yet translated into a spotlight on theater culture itself. This year’s Sundance Film Festival showcased a movie that will end that trend. Starring some of the most iconic names in young Hollywood and New York theater, Theater Camp is a comedy that competently sinks its teeth into a subject it knows all too well. For any theater kid who can’t wait to see this story of passion and folly, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this acclaimed film.

Related: Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & the 'Theater Camp' Filmmakers on the Magic of Making a Movie with Best Friends

Theater Camp premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21st and will be released in theaters by Fox Searchlight on July 14th. We don’t have a date on when it will be available on streaming, but we’ll keep you updated when we get more information. If you haven’t already, check out our review here.

Does Theater Camp Have a Trailer?

As of now, Theater Camp does not have an official trailer. The film debuted at Sundance ahead of the film’s worldwide release, so hopefully, viewers can get a glimpse at what the comedy has to offer before it hits theaters.

What Is Theater Camp About?

Theater Camp is a mockumentary based on a short film of the same name. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

As summer rolls around again, kids are gathering from all over to attend AdirondACTS, a scrappy theater camp in upstate New York that’s a haven for budding performers. After its indomitable founder Joan (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, her clueless “crypto-bro” son Troy (Jimmy Tatro) is tasked with keeping the thespian paradise running. With financial ruin looming, Troy must join forces with Amos (Ben Platt), Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon), and their band of eccentric teachers to come up with a solution before the curtain rises on opening night.First-time feature directorial duo Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman authentically celebrate the brilliant and slightly unhinged educators and magical spaces that allow kids to be themselves and find their confidence, nailing the details after experiencing decades of camp life. With a winning comedic ensemble cast and boundless creativity, Theater Camp wears its cult-following potential squarely on its sequined shoulders, gifting us with instantly quotable lines and zany, lovable characters in the kind of hilarious mockumentary that deserves rapturous applause.

Who Are the Directors of Theater Camp?

The directors of Theater Camp are Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman. Though this will be Gordon’s directorial debut, she is certainly not new to the business. She started her career as a child actress starring in films like I Am Sam and Bewitched. She made a name for herself in the hit high school movie Booksmart where she starred alongside Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever, Jason Sudeikis, and Billie Lourd as Annabelle. Gordon also had a supporting role in the acclaimed, claustrophobic indie comedy Shiva Baby. Recently, she appeared as the sarcastic sister, Liza, in Netflix’s You People alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy. Last year, she premiered another film at Sundance called Am I OK?, co-directed by Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne and stars Dakota Johnson.

Theater Camp is Nick Lieberman’s first feature film, but he has been quite active in directing short films and music videos. He often collaborates with Ben Platt, directing the music videos for “I Wanna Love But I Don’t,” “Happy To Be Sad,” and “Older.” He also directed the original short film version of Theater Camp.

Related: Ben Platt on 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' and Shooting That Threesome Scene

Who Are the Writers of Theater Camp?

The writers of Theater Camp are Nick Lieberman, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and Ben Platt. Platt is most famous to theater fans for originating the role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, a musical that touched on social alienation. Much like Gordon, Ben Platt, and Noah Galvin are new to writing but have yet to become familiar with the industry. Galvin played the same role of Evan Hansen after Platt left the show. Apart from Broadway, Platt has starred in the Netflix series, The Politician, in which he played Payton Hobart, an ambitious and cut-throat young man who runs for student body president and later the State Senate in New York. Galvin rose to fame for his role in The Good Doctor and later The Real O’Neals. He also appeared alongside Gordon in the film, Booksmart.

Who Are the Cast of Theater Camp?

Three of the film’s writers, Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Molly Gordon, have starring roles in the film. Playing alongside them is Jimmy Tatro as Troy Rubinsky. Tatro has appeared in comedies like Grown Ups 2 and 22 Jump Street. Patti Harrison plays Caroline Krauss. Recently, she received critical acclaim for her role as a surrogate in Together Together alongside Ed Helms. Ayo Edebiri plays Janet Walch. Edebiri currently voices Missy on the animated Netflix series Big Mouth, but she is most famous for her role as Sydney, a talented but inexperienced chef on The Bear.

Amy Sedaris plays Joan Rubinsky. Sedaris became famous for her cult classic Comedy Central show, Strangers with Candy. Since then, she has appeared on shows like Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and The Mandalorian. Caroline Aaron stars as Rita Cohen. Aaron has starred in films like Heartburn, Edward Scissorhands, and 21 Jump Street. Rounding out the cast is Alan Kim as Alan Park. Only ten years old, Kim has already starred in a Best Picture nominated film, Minari, in which he played David Yi, the film’s protagonist.