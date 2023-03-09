For a lot of kids across the country, summertime includes a week or month away at camp, and while there are a variety of programs to choose from, the entertainers out there will know there’s only one real choice: a performing arts camp. Taking a stab at all the eccentricities that make a summer filled with auditions, rehearsals, and performances a memorable experience, Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman are bringing audiences a comedy mockumentary titled Theater Camp. After premiering at 2023’s Sundance Film Festival where it was picked up by Searchlight, eager audiences have been wondering when the curtain will lift on the film’s big-screen release. We can now announce that Theater Camp will take center stage for a limited theatrical run on July 14, 2023.

The feature will tell the story of an upstate New York-based camp headed by a staff packed with personality, who find themselves at their wits ends after their fearless leader falls into a coma. With the baton passing to the owner’s bro-y and self-obsessed son in her absence, the employees will need to come together to guarantee that the summer’s production is pulled off without a hitch.

Co-penned by Lieberman and Gordon along with Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor) and Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), the latter three will also star. Filling out the ensemble cast will be YouTube star Jimmy Tarto, Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Patti Harrison (Shrill), Caroline Aaron (Sleepless in Seattle), Alan Kim (Minari), Nathan Lee Graham (Zoolander), Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian), Owen Thiele, Bailee Bonick, Donovan Colan, Kyndra Sanchez, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, and Alexander Bello.

Along with penning the script, Galvin, Gordon, Platt, Lieberman, and Mark Sonnenblick composed the film’s original score. Galvin, Gordon, Lieberman, and Platt also serve as producers alongside Will Ferrell, Ryan Heller, Erik Feig, Samie Kim Falvey, Maria Zuckerman, Julia Hammer, and Jessica Elbaum.

Collider’s own Ross Bonaime gave Theater Camp a “B”, comparing its style to that of Christopher Guest’s cult-classic Waiting for Guffman. Praising the creative team’s attention to detail, Bonaime wrote that audiences can sense Platt, Galvin, Gordon, and Lieberman’s “deep knowledge and appreciation for these types of performers… which makes the film feel like it’s coming from a place of love, even when it’s poking fun at the ridiculousness.”

