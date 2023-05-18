Finally - a movie that perfectly encapsulates what it means to be a theater kid. Today, Searchlight Pictures released the trailer for their upcoming comedy-drama, Theater Camp, and it’s like something ripped straight from the diary of an aspiring Thespian during their first time at a music-filled summer camp. Starring Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, and Molly Gordon as three adults trying to hold a dwindling arts camp together, the trailer is sure to drum up nostalgic memories for anyone who’s ever spent their summer break auditioning, rehearsing, and putting on a theatrical production.

Filmed in a mockumentary style with bits that are giving us Summer Heights High and Waiting for Guffman vibes, the teaser takes us into the upstate New York theater camp known as AdirondACTS, where youngsters from around the tri-state area have come to sing, dance, and act their way onto the call sheets for a variety of productions. The clashing personalities are what will give this film an edge with not only the staff having the expected goofy, dry, and larger-than-life personas of adult theater lovers, but also the younger cast members who have perfected the craft of deadpan comedy bits.

Along with starring, Platt, Gordon, and Galvin also penned the film’s script alongside Nick Lieberman who co-directed with Gordon. Liberman also directed the Theater Camp short film which this one is based on. Filling out the ensemble cast will be Jimmy Tatro (Grown Ups 2, 22 Jump Street), Patti Harrison (Together Together), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Big Mouth), Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, The Mandalorian), Caroline Aaron (Edward Scissorhands), and Alan Kim (Minari).

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: Ben Platt on 'The People We Hate at the Wedding' and Shooting That Threesome Scene

When Does Theater Camp Come Out?

Already gaining traction following a successful debut at the Sundance Film Festival back in January, audiences can expect to see the cinematic curtain rise on Theater Camp on July 14. As of this time, we don’t know when the title will make it onto streaming.

Check out the trailer for Theater Camp below and keep scrolling for the film’s official synopsis.

Here’s the synopsis: