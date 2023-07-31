Step into the realm of unparalleled cinematic grandeur with Christopher Nolan's latest masterpiece, Oppenheimer, where the enthralling narrative and remarkable performances come to life in the mesmerizing format of IMAX 70mm. As the visionary director behind acclaimed films like Inception and Interstellar, Nolan's decision to shoot Oppenheimer in IMAX demonstrates his unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled movie-watching experience.

With IMAX 70mm, audiences are drawn into the very essence of J. Robert Oppenheimer's world, feeling as close as possible to his brilliant mind and the momentous events of history he shaped. Every detail, every emotion, will be brought to life with breathtaking sharpness and vividness, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in this jarring epic.

As audiences follow Cillian Murphy's compelling portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm format, you can’t help but experience a layer of immersion that traditional screens simply cannot match. Having delivered a historic opening weekend at the global IMAX box office, don't miss the chance to witness this monumental cinematic achievement on IMAX 70mm.

Oppenheimer Release Date 2023-07-21 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr. Main Genre Biography Genres War, Biography, Drama Writers Kai Bird, Christopher Nolan, Martin J. Sherwin

Where Can I Watch Oppenheimer in 70mm?

The 15-perf/70mm film version of Oppenheimer will have the privilege of being showcased in just 30 theaters worldwide, with 19 of these cinemas located in the US. Below is the list of US theaters you can catch Oppenheimer in all its intended glory:

US Theaters

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Michigan

New York

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Texas

Tennessee

You can also purchase tickets on IMAX's website.

Purchase Tickets on IMAX

Where Can I Watch Oppenheimer in 70mm Outside of the US?

If you’re living outside the US, you can still catch Oppenheimer in 70mm in these cinemas below:

Canada

UK

Australia

Czech Republic

What Is the Difference Between IMAX 70mm and Regular IMAX?

Nolan is no stranger to IMAX filming, and Oppenheimer is certainly no exception. Often regarded as the "gold standard" of filmmaking, Nolan has consistently embraced IMAX throughout his entire career, despite the considerable effort it demands. The director has a long-standing history of leveraging the advantages of IMAX, and he remains committed to its use. In fact, when asked about his preference for IMAX filming, Nolan shared his perspective on why he continuously turns to this format:

“The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled. The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you’re really letting the screen disappear. You’re getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You’ve got a huge screen and you’re filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You’re immersing them in the world of the film.”

But there’s a difference between watching on IMAX 70mm and regular IMAX.

IMAX 70mm offers the IMAX Experience with 15 perf/70mm film projection. This format delivers exceptionally bright, clear images at 10 times the resolution of standard projections, combined with laser-aligned digital sound and custom theater geometry for the most immersive movie experience ever created. Oppenheimer was shot using a groundbreaking blend of 5-perf 65mm and 15-perf IMAX FILM. When viewed on 70mm IMAX screens, the visuals shot on 15 perf IMAX retain their native format, displaying the highest quality imaging ever conceived, filling the giant screens from top to bottom. The 5-perf 65mm sequences fill the IMAX screen seamlessly from side to side, while the film switches between aspect ratios, accompanied by an IMAX uncompressed 5.0 digital sound mix, ensuring an awe-inspiring and fully engaging presentation of the movie.

In regular IMAX theaters, cutting-edge projectors are utilized to deliver exceptionally sharp, clear, and vibrant images, accompanied by laser-aligned sound and tailor-made theater geometry, resulting in an unparalleled digital movie experience. Exclusively offered by IMAX, this experience allows viewers to enjoy the film in both 1.90:1 and 1.43:1 aspect ratios, depending on the location. The Digital Cinema IMAX digital presentation is crafted from 8k scans of the original film elements, meticulously graded to suit the high-contrast dual-projector IMAX digital projectors. These visuals are then scaled down to 4K resolution and paired with the uncompressed IMAX 5.0 sound mix, ensuring an immersive cinematic journey like no other.

How Long Will Oppenheimer Be Playing in IMAX 70mm?

Theaters have committed to featuring Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm through August 16/17, as stated by a spokesperson from Universal Pictures.

IMAX 70mm screenings are experiencing immense popularity, with numerous showings being completely sold out, except for a few scattered seats in the front rows near the screen. However, there is a possibility of extending the movie's run if it receives a positive response from the audience.

Oppenheimer IMAX 70mm Showtimes Continue Into the Fall

While Oppenheimer will lose its exclusive access to IMAX screens on August 18 with the release of Warner Bros' Blue Beetle, Universal and IMAX have already made plans to bring back the film in late summer/fall, as availability permits. With films like Kraven the Hunter getting delayed until next year, there is the possibility that the film will return as soon as September or October.