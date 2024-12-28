Vincent Price was one of the most prolific horror stars of his day. That distinctive vocal timbre, not to mention his lanky height, trademark mustache, and cheekbones higher than a ruffled Victorian neckline, rendered him instantly recognizable. Yet despite that unmistakable demeanor and the typecasting it incurred, Price was a chameleon — which might surprise those less familiar with his early work as a character actor. Between a back catalog consisting of minor supporting roles, and the fact the man eagerly embraced his horror niche, Price’s capacity for subtler work often goes overlooked.

At first glance, 1973's Theatre of Blood follows a similarly over-the-top track. The grim, gore-filled horror-comedy about a stage actor seeking revenge against the critics who tore apart his life's work fits Price's persona like a glove: low budget and splendidly unhinged. In actuality, it's one of the best entries in his expansive but unfairly repetitive filmography. Not only are Theatre of Blood's clever slasher kills a precursor to Saw, Price called it one of his favorite movies because it finally let him achieve a career goal: performing Shakespeare.

What Is 'Theatre of Blood' About?

Image via United Artists

Before his downfall, Edward Lionheart (Price) was the bane of England's theatre community. For 30 years, the American actor refused to perform anything except William Shakespeare, and never received less than a scathing review during his tenure. His rampant arrogance finally crumbled after the London Critics’ Circle unanimously snubbed him for their yearly award, voting for a “mumbling” newcomer over a seasoned and self-proclaimed "genius." Humiliated by their implacable scorn, Lionheart flung himself into the River Thames.

Years after his assumed death, a much-alive Lionheart — pulled from the water by strangers before he could drown — returns to claim his just rewards: the Critics' Circle statue, and the lives of the nine critics. He targets them one-by-one with the help of his devoted daughter, Edwina (the luminous Dame Diana Rigg), modeling each murder after a death scene from one of Shakepeare's plays. These include a group stabbing (Julius Caesar), decapitation (Cymbeline), electrocution via the world’s deadliest hair salon (Henry VI, Part 1), and a scenario especially stomach-churning for dog lovers (Titus Andronicus).

Vincent Price's 'Theatre of Blood' Performance Is More Complex Than It Seems