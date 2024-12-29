Going to the movie theater has always been and should always be a special experience. Indulging on overpriced concessions and watching a movie on the biggest screen possible is a privilege best experienced with others. There's a certain comfort that comes with sharing a dark auditorium with a collection of strangers to enjoy (or even hate) a movie in unison.

Despite the never-ending stream of new movies, most theater chains and distributors are smart enough to recognize that re-releasing certain classics is often a worthwhile endeavor; really, any movie can benefit from the big-screen treatment, especially those with long-lasting legacies. The 10th-anniversary theatrical re-release of Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic Interstellar proved there is market potential when it comes to bringing classics back to the big screen for a limited window. In honor of this event, this list is a selection of theatrical re-releases that absolutely need to happen in 2025. The movies here will either celebrate significant anniversaries in 2025 or are beloved cinematic efforts that deserve a second round on the big screen.

10 'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Directed by George Miller

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

An apocalyptic event has left the world a barren desert wasteland. Small pockets of humanity are left to fight for their survival, with the most vital resource being gasoline; it's the lifeblood of the wasteland and the fuel source of rusted war machines. Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) navigates the landscape as a vagabond with no loyalties or friendships, only a desire to outrun a troubled past. After a run-in with the hardened and fearless Furiosa (Charlize Theron), Max finds an unlikely ally in a race to an alleged promised land.

Despite expectations that Mad Max: Fury Road would return to theaters in the build-up to George Miller's prequel, Furiosa, it never happened. As appropriate as it would've been, there's no harm in keeping fingers crossed for a 10th-anniversary re-release of this action classic. Mad Max: Fury Road is a stupendous and exhilarating cacophony of chaos that begs to be seen on the biggest screen and in the loudest auditorium possible. The dedicated fanbase has only grown in the decade since its release, and given the opportunity, they will undoubtedly show up to the theater to experience the madness once again.

9 'The Descent' (2005)

Directed by Neil Marshall

Image via Pathé Distribution

A year after a tragedy that destroyed her family, Sarah (Shauna Macdonald) joins her friends on their annual caving expedition in remote North Carolina. Claustrophobia turns to terror when the girls realize that they are not alone in the caves. Hopelessly lost miles below ground and hunted by ravenous monsters, Sarah must pull the group together and lead them to the surface.

The Descent is a horror classic that preys upon primal fears more effectively than most other genre efforts. Two decades past its original theatrical release, The Descent holds up incredibly well. This is a visceral and almost unbearably intense horror movie that horror fans can only hope will receive treatment for its 20th anniversary. Watching a movie this horrifyingly potent in a dark theater packed with others would be a unifying experience for anyone involved. Pitch perfect for a release around Halloween, The Descent is wholly deserving (and due) for a limited theatrical window.

8 'Back to the Future' (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Image via Universal Pictures

High school student Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) lives his life as any typical teenager in the '80s would: writing papers, chasing girls, and avoiding run-ins with bullies. What isn't so typical about Marty's existence, however, is his friendship with the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd). When Doc Brown fashions a time machine from 1982 DeLorean, Marty is unwillingly thrust 30 years into the past, threatening his future self's very existence.

It's truly hard to believe that Back to the Future is turning 40 years old in 2025. Despite its age, this is timeless entertainment that's just as fresh and exciting as it was in 1985. For as many fans as Back to the Future (and the trilogy as a whole) has accrued over the years, this is a re-release that simply needs to happen. From the fans who may not have even been born when it came out to those who somehow still haven't gotten around to watching it, Back to the Future is a rollicking crowd-pleaser that people will almost certainly show up for.

7 'Toy Story' (1995)

Directed by John Lasseter

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Woody (Tom Hanks) is a good-natured cowboy doll who serves as the leader of a group of sentient toys. They provide countless hours of fun for their owner, Andy (John Morris), but the arrival of a new toy, a Buzz Lightyear action figure (Tim Allen), complicates matters. Buzz's arrogance and the fact that he soon becomes Andy's favorite toy drive Woody mad with jealousy. Soon, both Buzz and Woody find themselves in the clutches of a maniacal toy torturer named Sid (Erik von Detten), and their uneasy alliance blossoms into a powerful friendship.

Toy Story is a significant animated movie for a multitude of reasons. Being both the first entirely computer-animated feature film, as well as the debut effort from legendary animation studio Pixar, Toy Story set a precedent for the future of animated family entertainment. With it turning 30 next year, there would be no better way to honor Toy Story's legacy than a theatrical release. Despite some admittedly dated computer animation, Toy Story is still a charming, witty and endlessly imaginative family movie that ranks among Pixar's very best.

6 'Sicario' (2015)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Image via Lionsgate Films

Astute FBI agent Kate Macer (Emily Blunt) is assigned to join a government task force operating against Mexican drug cartels. As Macer becomes more embroiled in a world of violence that far exceeds anything she has experienced before, she soon realizes that their fight against drug trafficking is far from virtuous.

Not only one of the strongest genre exercises of the 2010s, Sicario is one of the best action thrillers of the 21st century. Expertly crafted and tense from the very first frame to the last, Sicario is a confidently made and effectively grounded movie that sinks its hooks in and never lets go. Nearing its 10th anniversary, fans would be lucky to get a chance to get a chance to see Sicario on the big screen—it's really the only place where the masterful cinematography of Roger Deakins can be fully appreciated.

5 'Ran' (1985)

Directed by Akira Kurosawa