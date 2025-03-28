Recently, it was reported that Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi adventure-comedy, Mickey 17, would land on digital streaming on Tuesday, March 25, just 18 days after its theatrical release. This news added fuel to a debate that’s been ongoing in Hollywood since the logistics of the theatrical release model were forced to change during the pandemic. Studios are now more willing than ever to pull their films from theaters within weeks of their initial release and drop them on VOD and streaming if early box office returns are deemed unsatisfying. This strategy has become the norm, despite years of vocal opposition from film lovers and industry creatives.

Earlier this month, Sean Baker made headlines and garnered applause from his colleagues when he used his Best Director acceptance speech at the Oscars to valorize the moviegoing experience and call on filmmakers and distributors to prioritize the theatrical release of their films. This was a recurring theme for Baker on the award season trail, with him also using his DGA speech to implore directors to demand a 90-day exclusive theatrical window for their movies. Shortly before his memorable Oscar speech, it was revealed that Baker has a powerful ally in this fight: Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, the world’s largest theater chain. In late February, Aron expressed an interest in seeing longer theatrical windows return and stated, "I think the current industry experiment has failed." Unfortunately, with the viewing habits of so many average entertainment consumers having changed in seemingly irreversible ways, it's fair to wonder whether theater advocates like Baker and Aron are fighting a losing battle.

Since the Pandemic, Theatrical Windows Have Been Shrinking

Image via AMC Theatres

Aron's comments came on a call with investors that took place a handful of days before this year's Academy Awards. It was a somewhat unexpected stance for the controversial CEO to take, given the fact that AMC was the chain that helped start the current trend of truncated theatrical windows when they struck a deal with Universal in the summer of 2020. The deal, which obviously came as a result of theaters being shut down around the world due to COVID, allowed movies opening to $50 million or less to be pulled from theaters after 17 days and movies opening to more than $50 million to be put on VOD and streaming after 31 days. Soon after this deal, smaller theatrical windows became the norm and — despite the wishes of Baker, Aron, and many others — they seem to still be steadily shrinking.

According to IndieWire, a study done across 85 wide-release films showed that the average theatrical window in 2024 was 32 days, a decrease of more than 13% from 2023 when the average was 37 days. Though the top 10 domestic earners of the year averaged a higher 46 days, this was also down from an average of 58 in 2023. Since the studios’ share of the profit is higher when a film is purchased on VOD rather than when a movie ticket is bought, it makes sense that it would be theater executives like Aron who are more interested in reversing this trend than the studios.

Despite Aron claiming that conversations between the studios and theater chains on this topic are "live," The Hollywood Reporter has reported that many studio execs are not eager to return to the old windows, quoting one who said, “that ship has sailed.” Studios believe that shortened theatrical windows are beneficial, allowing them to offset an underperformance at the box office with revenue earned when that film is taken to VOD and streaming. For them, it's a system that works. But, for theater execs concerned about the health of their industry and for film fans who still care deeply about the theatrical experience, things are trending in a deeply unsettling way.

Efforts To Bring Back Longer Theatrical Windows May Be Too Little Too Late

Image by Collider Staff

Unfortunately, even with the support of famous filmmakers, high-powered theater chain CEOs, and regular cinephiles, we may be past the point of no return with theatrical windows. Since COVID, the average entertainment consumer has become conditioned to new releases being made available in their home shortly after they hit theaters. This change in consumer behavior directly contributes to the box office woes that fuel the current theatrical model. Since people know they'll be able to watch a new movie on their couch within a matter of weeks of it debuting, there is less of an urgency for people to make the trek to the cinema. So, more new releases struggle at the box office. And, of course, when those struggles take place, studios panic and rush to make their films available digitally in order to recoup profits lost during the movie's theatrical run. It feels like this system has become so ingrained in our society that changing it wouldn't reverse these newly established viewing habits.

Instead of people going back to the theater in droves if 90-day theatrical windows returned, they may just opt for alternative entertainment options, ones that are available in abundance due to our current media landscape. Sure, the fact that many movies perform modestly at the box office and then go on to see success once made available in people's homes would suggest that viewers anticipate these films’ streaming debuts and then seek them out. However, the more likely scenario is that people just sort of happen upon them on streaming, remember the marketing materials they saw leading up to the film’s theatrical release, and choose to watch them on their couch. The truth is, many media consumers who go to the theater only a handful of times a year boot up their preferred streaming service at the end of the night not even knowing if they are going to watch a film or five episodes of their favorite guilty pleasure reality show. Therefore, the fact that many of them choose to watch a relatively new release once it becomes available to stream or rent doesn’t necessarily signify they would go to the theater to watch that same release if it played in moviehouses longer.

It's also worth noting that people have not only become accustomed to the ease-of-access regarding new releases on streaming, they have also become used to the financial benefits of this system. Nowadays, going to the theater can be an expensive outing, especially for families. It's much more cost-effective for parents of two young children to wait for the newest animated release to be made available to rent for $19.99 in their living room, than to pay the price of four tickets and concessions at a movie theater.

For those of us who know that the best way to view a film is still in a theater, Baker’s proposed return to the 90-day window would be great. Heck, even Aron’s plan of instituting a 45-day window sounds like a better system than the one currently in place. Unfortunately, it feels like we may be too far down the path we’re on to revert things to the way they once were, though. Not to sound cynical, but I have a hard time believing that people who have barely gone to the theater in the last 5 years would suddenly start showing up if theatrical windows were increased, especially considering those people would still have unlimited access to entertainment options from the comfort of their couch. The future of the industry is uncertain. The only real thing serious movie fans can do is continue to support their local cinemas, as well as filmmakers and studios who still prioritize theatrical releases.