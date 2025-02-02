College can open up entirely new paths in life for a lot of people, but it can also be an overwhelming experience at first. But at least we don’t have to worry about uncontrollable and potentially dangerous psychokinetic powers showing up whenever we’re stressed, right? Thelma, a 2017 Norwegian supernatural drama directed by Joachim Trier, shows just how awful that would be through a young woman heading off on her own for the first time, only to discover she can make whatever she wants actually happen.

The problem is that Thelma, played by Nightmare's Eili Harboe, doesn’t know how to control her powers or even what she wants, as her conservative upbringing is now at odds with what she’s experiencing in the real world. Thelma doesn’t feature any gore or jump scares, but the displays of power are shocking all the same, and the way it portrays the everyday oppression of women provides a subtle sense of dread that will stick with you for a long time.

‘Thelma’ Explores The Damage Caused By Oppression

Thelma begins with the titular protagonist just starting her new life as a first-year college student in Norway; she lives alone in a bleak apartment and comes off as very meek and sheltered. It’s soon obvious that Thelma has grown up in a world centered around her parents and her conservative Christian faith, and while she seems to love and rely on both, there’s an undercurrent of unhappiness and even abuse to her relationships with them. Thelma tells a classmate that her father once held her hand over a candle flame for a painfully long time in order to demonstrate what Hell would feel like. Coupled with how closely they keep an eye on Thelma and her activities even after she moves away for college, it’s clear that Thelma’s parents have been a domineering force for her entire life. Most of it is subtle, like guilt-tripping Thelma for missing even one phone conversation, wanting to know where she went and who she was with between classes, and rebuking her for essentially forming her own opinions of the world. But it’s those new opinions that reveal that Thelma has a strange ability to change the world around her to reflect her deepest desires.

Unfortunately, Thelma has no idea where the powers come from or how to control them, leading to even more confusion and fear for her as they manifest while she tries to navigate her new life. The movie explains that Thelma has had these abilities since she was young, when she unintentionally used them to commit a truly horrible act against her family. It’s because of that incident that her parents began keeping her under such strict control, and why they encouraged her Christian faith: once Thelma found God, they reveal, her displays of reality-warping stopped.

But like her love for her parents, despite their overbearing ways, Thelma’s adherence to Christian values may not have done her much good in the long run. College presents her with new experiences ranging from making friends to falling in love. But the friends she makes drink and smoke, and the person she falls in love with is Anja, a female classmate. Many of Thelma's displays of power center around Anja, as Thelma is both drawn to her and feels guilty over her attraction. The movie uses Thelma’s uncontrolled abilities to demonstrate how strict religious views can cause intense turmoil in those trying to enter new social circles or discovering their sexuality.

Thelma’s Supernatural Abilities Are Neither Good Nor Evil