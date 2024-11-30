If ever there was a mainstream Hollywood movie that would appear next to the word “feminism” in the dictionary, it would be the 1991 classic, Thelma & Louise. A film that also happens to feature the earliest films of Brad Pitt. Was it directed by a man? Sure. But at least that man was Ridley Scott, who helmed the feature from a script penned by the legendary Callie Khouri, so we’ll take it. A tale about sisterhood, and getting back at the patriarchy, the iconic title is carried on the shoulders of Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, who appear as the titular characters, respectively. The cast also includes a myriad of impressive names, such as Harvey Keitel, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Madsen, with a young up-and-comer named Brad Pitt in one of the roles that would pave his path to stardom.

Best pals Thelma (Davis) and Louise (Sarandon) are looking forward to a fun weekend away from their mundane lives when they leave their small Arkansas town and head to a fishing cabin in the woods for the weekend. But, after a man who they meet at a bar attempts to sexually assault Thelma, Louise gets a little trigger-happy and takes matters into her own hands. Although she’d do it again, Louise’s actions force the pair to go on the run, where they meet plenty of other lowlifes who find that they’ve messed with the wrong pair of besties. With the police closing in on them, Thelma and Louise’s bond only continues to grow, with one friend prepared to do anything for the other.

A Gorgeous Cinematic Experience Inside and Out

Close

At its core, Thelma & Louise is a genius movie about the bonds formed between women, with its plot formed around experiences that far too many ladies have experienced. Even though the movie came out more than three decades ago, so many of its circumstances remain true - particularly when it comes to women being doubted when they step forward with sexual assault or domestic abuse allegations. Thanks to Khouri’s script, Davis and Sarandon’s performances, and Scott’s direction, the movie was both a financial and critical success, and continues to be a piece of prime cinematic viewing today. A favorite on the award circuit, the roadtrip crime drama wrangled six Academy Award-nominations, with both of its leading ladies nabbing a nod for Best Actress, while Khouri took home the trophy for Best Screenplay.

While its guts make Thelma & Louise a truly one-of-a-kind tale, the filming locations truly push it over the edge (no pun intended). No road trip movie would be complete without plenty of filming across the wondrous state of Utah, and the team behind this one didn’t disappoint. Plenty of iconic spots across the Beehive State were used for filming, like the recognizable Monument Valley and Arches National Park. And, if you’re reading this wondering when we’ll give a shout-out to the Grand Canyon, we won’t because that unforgettable final scene was actually filmed just outside of Moab, Utah in the incomparable Dead Horse Point State Park - which is highly worth a visit should you find yourself in the area.

Check out the sights and smash the patriarchy when Thelma & Louise rolls onto Prime Video on December 1.