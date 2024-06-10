The Big Picture June Squibb issues a threat to theater disruptors in Alamo Drafthouse's new Don't Talk PSA for Thelma​​​​​​.

The film showcases Squibb's revenge-seeking character in a chaotic adventure.

Alamo Drafthouse is also offering special "Needlepoint Kit Screenings" for Thelma, get your tickets now.

In just under two weeks, Oscar nominee and prolific character actor June Squibb will take over the silver screen in her first-ever lead role with the action-comedy Thelma. Before it hits theaters, however, the 94-year-old star is issuing a threat to anyone who would dare interrupt her big moment by talking or texting on their phone — she has a particular set of skills, and she will destroy you. Collider can exclusively share Alamo Drafthouse's latest "Don't Talk" PSA that sees Squibb become your new worst nightmare, especially if you interrupt a screening of her new film at the premiere dine-and-drink-in venue with your poor theater etiquette.

The video sets the stage for Squibb by attesting to just how much of a threat she can be. She's spent over 39 years honing her craft on-screen and even longer when considering her career in theater, with roles ranging from Alexander Payne's About Schmidt opposite Jack Nicholson, and Pixar's Soul, and, most recently, the remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. Rather than be gentle and deliver a general lesson on how to behave when a movie is rolling, she instead singles out one obnoxious viewer from over ten years ago at a screening of Nebraska, her breakout film that scored her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Squibb has no patience for mid-film texters who think their phone is more important than her on the big screen, and she holds grudges. She is more than ready to bring out her inner Liam Neeson to find and kill that theater-goer if they don't apologize.

Squibb's vengeful warning not to talk fits perfectly with the plot of Thelma. Written and directed by Josh Margolin, the film follows 93-year-old Thelma Post, who has narrowly evaded being sent to an assisted living facility by her daughter Gail (Parker Posey) and son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg). However, when she's scammed out of $10,000 by a scammer impersonating her grandson, she sets out to get revenge on those responsible and show that she's still capable of kicking ass, taking names, and getting things done. Her friend Ben, played by legendary Shaft star Richard Roundtree in his final feature role, reluctantly accompanies her while her family chases them down, making for a chaotic adventure that will test Thelma on every level.

Alamo Drafthouse Promises "Needlepoint Kit Screenings" for 'Thelma'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Alamo Drafthouse is known for offering special screenings for the films it supports, and Thelma will be no exception. At select locations during opening weekend, theatergoers will be able to attend special "Needlepoint Kit Screenings," offering complimentary custom needlepoint kits with their tickets. These goodies marry Thelma's love of embroidery with her desire for vengeance, as they're called "Revenge Has Never Been Sweeter" kits.

Since its premiere at Sundance earlier this year, Thelma has made a lot of fans out of critics. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film at a remarkable 98% score, with Collider's Ross Bonaime similarly singing its praises in his 7/10 review. He had especially high marks for Margolin's script and Squibb's turn as the headliner, writing, "In her nineties, Squibb proves that she can be an effective action star and a great lead — hopefully, this won’t be the last time we get to see her front-and-center." The film is, in a sense, meant to be her own Tom Cruise movie, and she previously told Collider's Steve Weintraub that she was unafraid to get physical for the role. "I’ve always been physical," she said. "I danced for three years, and so I felt I could still use my body, and I did."

Thelma arrives in theaters on June 21 with select Alamo Drafthouse locations offering their special Needlepoint Kit Screenings throughout opening weekend. Check out the new Don't Talk PSA featuring Squibb in the player above and grab your tickets below.

Image via Alamo Drafthouse

Thelma (2024) When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Josh Margolin Cast June Squibb , Fred Hechinger , Richard Roundtree , Parker Posey , Clark Gregg , Malcolm McDowell Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Comedy

Find Tickets