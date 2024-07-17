The Big Picture Thelma stars June Squibb in an action comedy about elderly scam victims seeking justice.

Our exclusive PSA shows Squibb and her co-stars Clark Gregg and Fred Hechinger sharing a threat to all the scammers out there.

Thelma has been an indie box office success and is a can't-miss action comedy.

If there's one person you don't want to scam, it's June Squibb. The Oscar-nominee and national treasure has become the subject of the critically acclaimed comedy, Thelma, which has become something of a surprise indie hit. Squibb stars as the kindly titular grandmother who becomes the victim of a phishing scam. Against the wishes of her family and with the help of her friend, Ben (who is posthumously played by Richard Roundtree in his final feature film performance), Thelma embarks on a quest to find the people responsible for scamming her and countless other impressionable people.

We won't spoil the outcome of Thelma's resolution for those who have yet to experience one of the year's best surprises, but a brand-new PSA for the feature film has an important (and hilarious) message for people everywhere. The ad begins in a black-and-white setting, where June Squibb explains the legitimate epidemic that is sweeping the globe where thousands if not millions of people are tricked into giving their hard-earned money and private information to scammers. Squibb is also joined by two of her Thelma co-stars, including Gladiator II star Fred Hechinger and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Clark Gregg.

While the message of avoiding scam artists is a genuinely important one for this day and age, the Thelma PSA really drives home the point that you really don't want to scam June Squibb. If you do, she'll find you, and even though she might seem like the world's nicest lady and an Academy Award-nominated star, she will make sure you won't scam her or anyone else again. In her own words, June Squibb has already put together an elaborate scheme should you be foolish enough to scam her:

"I'll pretend to be the mailman, and when you open your package, there will be a little sign that says 'Remember me?' So you'll look up, and I'll be there to kick your ass."

Where Can You Watch 'Thelma'?

Thelma has proven itself as a surprise hit even in the wake of heavy hitters like A Quiet Place: Day One and Despicable Me 4. Though its theatrical run is reaching its end in the near future, there is still time to see June Squibb and Richard Roundtree dish some satisfying and light-hearted justice to the world's most infamous brand of criminals.

Thelma is currently available to watch in select theaters via its limited release. You can also read Collider's own review of Thelma right now.

Thelma (2024) 7 10 When 93-year-old Thelma Post gets duped by a phone scammer pretending to be her grandson, she sets out on a treacherous quest across the city to reclaim what was taken from her. Release Date January 18, 2024 Director Josh Margolin Cast June Squibb , Fred Hechinger , Richard Roundtree , Parker Posey , Clark Gregg , Malcolm McDowell Main Genre Comedy Writers Josh Margolin

