Dating back to the age of The Great Train Robbery, movies have been fascinated with criminals. As with so many acts in this medium, movies about criminals or heists or anything else in this vein allows us to get the catharsis of rebelling against society without actually committing felonies. Thelma & Louise, the classic 1991 Ridley Scott movie written by Callie Khouri, continues this tradition but adds a new wrinkle to the proceedings. There’s no way to remove this movie from how it functions as a way for viewers to live vicariously through how its two lead characters are thrashing against a misogynistic society. There aren’t just a few bad apples here, men are, almost by default, not to be trusted.

This lends a new sense of urgency to the crimes committed on-screen. Our titular leads are not just taking money for the heck of it. There’s nowhere to turn but lawlessness in this land.

RELATED: Geena Davis Reveals Who Recommended Her for the Role of Veronica in 'The Fly'

How the Crimes in Thelma & Louise Begin

Image via MGM

Before they become fugitives, Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) are just long-time best friends who're planning on spending the weekend at a mountain cabin. Thelma is stuck with a controlling and unloving husband, while Louise is stuck in a dead-end waitress job. Their only times of joy come in hanging with one another. While making their way to the cabin, a detour to a honkey-tonk bar eventually results in Thelma getting raped and Louise shooting the rapist. Realizing that the cops would never believe their innocence, the duo proceeds to go on the lam. With folks like detective Hal Slocumb (Harvey Keitel) hot on their trail, Thelma and Louise will need to stick together and use their wits to survive.

What Thelma & Louise Might Look Like Today

Image via MGM

It’s wise to avoid making sweeping negative statements about modern art paired up with wistful comments about yesteryear since such exclamations can often sound too much like a “kids these days” ramble. That having been said, one can’t help but think while watching Thelma & Louise how this movie, if it even were able to get green-lit, would look terrible today. The cinematography would doubtlessly be realized through digital camerawork while the cheapening of digital effects work means a 2022 take on this story would doubtlessly trade in practical landscapes for largely CGI vistas. Throw in a blue tint added in post-production and one shivers to imagine how Thelma & Louise would look visually if it was realized today.

Thankfully, the movie was executed back in 1992, which means that Scott and cinematographer Adrian Biddle aren’t afraid to film this story against wide open and real landscapes. The immediately tangible nature of these sprawling backdrops makes for a perfect visual companion to how believable our two lead characters are. Such instantly relatable people deserve sets and backgrounds that are similarly rooted in reality. Scott’s penchant for grand imagery results in lots of great wide shots that quietly suggest how dwarfed Thelma and Louise are by their surroundings. Just one of these images is enough to convey how the odds are truly stacked against this duo.

The memorable imagery of Thelma & Louise is paired up with a whip-smart screenplay that, among its ingenious touches, begins our story in media res. We don’t get a prologue establishing how our two protagonists met and even their plan to get away for the weekend in the mountains is already well into motion by the time the movie starts. Not only does quiet touch value the intelligence of the audience, but it also quietly establishes a propulsive nature to the narrative. Before they’re on the run from the authorities, the lives of Thelma and Louise are go-go-go.

Thelma & Louise Works Because of Davis & Sarandon's Rapport

Image via MGM

Besides, who needs backstories or expository dialogue when Thelma & Louise has the instantly warm rapport between Davis and Sarandon? These two performers effortlessly sell the idea that these two are friends who would have each other’s back no matter what. Even better, they’re so good at communicating differing personalities that are just so much fun to watch bounce off one another. Considering how often Hollywood just makes lady characters rigid clones of one another, the various nuances that set Thelma and Louise apart are a welcome breath of fresh air. Even better, our two lead actors sink their respective teeth into each of these variations.

Davis especially has a ball as a trusting soul who seems downright giddy to finally be away from a suffocating husband. You can practically see in Davis’s eyes or the tinies pieces of her body language how Thelma can’t believe she speak her mind after so many of forced silence. Just the act of existing is one of enormous rebellion for Thelma and Davis captures that with such ease. Playing the stricter member of the lead duo, Sarandon can command a sense of authority, but not in a one-note manner. She handles Louise’s flashes of vulnerability so well that it ensures Louise never turns into a predictable caricature.

In fact, Davis and Sarandon both manage to accomplish this feat of avoiding cliches or stereotypes in their performances, albeit for vastly different reasons. There’s a compelling idiosyncratic quality to their performances that vibes perfectly with how Khouri’s screenplay renders these characters in such a distinctive manner. Her writing is chock full of unique touches, including the clever detail of contrasting how Thelma and Louise immediately think the cops are on their trail while the police, in reality, initially just want the duo for questioning.

Khouri's Screenwriting Depicts Misogeny as Systemic

Khouri’s writing is also noteworthy, and even a model for modern screenplays, in how it depicts misogyny as a systemic problem rather than one perpetrated by a handful of individuals. Thelma and Louise run into a wide swath of dudes in their lives, from demanding husbands to hunky young cowboys to predatory truck drivers. Nearly all of them have ulterior and even dehumanizing plans for Thelma and Louise, misogyny is not confined to just one location or class of person. Even the cops, including the largely kindhearted Solcumb, are shown to be making “women, amirite?” jokes rather than being concerned about the safety of Thelma and Louise. That moment proves Louise’s suspicions dead-on, even institutions supposedly designed to “protect” people tend to further degrade marginalized groups like women.

This insightful look at the widespread nature of systemic misogyny is one of the most thoughtful elements of Thelma & Louise’s screenplay. Even more impressively, Khouri’s writing juggles this social commentary without upending the propulsive pacing of the story or sacrificing the personalities of the characters to make a broader point. Combining such insightful screenwriting with Scott’s masterful direction and a pair of extraordinary lead performances and it's no wonder Thelma & Louise has endured as a classic. It’s doubtful that either its cinematography or even its feminist commentary would be quiet as strong today (certainly a major studio today would likely ask for a more apparent “good guy” to exist in the story), but at least, for one brief shining moment, a movie as good as Thelma & Louise could thrive and fulfill all of its potential.

Rating: A