One of the surprise hits of the summer was undoubtedly Thelma, an action comedy that showed at age 94, June Squibb could still kick some serious ass. Josh Margolin's acclaimed film managed to defy the odds and gross an impressive $10.8 million at the box office in the shadow of blockbusters and critical darlings like Inside Out 2 and Kinds of Kindness. Now, it's coming home on Blu-ray and DVD next week and Magnolia Pictures and the cast have a message for any scammers out there ahead of its release: "Don't f— with June." Collider is excited to exclusively share the new PSA that once again features a very threatening Squibb who's not afraid to kill anyone who crosses her path.

Squibb's message fits with the story of Thelma, which follows the titular Thelma Post, a 93-year-old grandmother who is conned out of $10,000 over the phone and sets out on a cross-country journey with her friend and a motorized scooter to get back what she's owed - with interest. The video opens like a serious PSA warning about the dangers of scammers. Every day, someone falls victim to these crooks impersonating family members, friends, government agencies, and insurance brokers to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rather than directing victims to the proper authorities, Squibb instead issues a direct message to the scammers to steer clear of her lest they feel her wrath. She's backed up by co-stars Fred Hechinger and Clark Gregg as she threatens to watch over the families of the criminals for decades like an immortal being of justice ready to ruin anyone who steps out of line. This isn't her first warning but given that Thelma's almost home, it's certainly her last before she starts doling out punishment.

Thelma is new territory for the nonagenarian Oscar nominee, marking her first tour as an action star and a film's lead. Before this, she was known primarily for some killer supporting roles, notably including Alexander Payne's Nebraska and About Schmidt. Coincidentally, Squibb also appeared in Inside Out 2 as Nostalgia, meaning she briefly had two films in the top ten at the box office this year. For her big starring role, the late great Richard Roundtree joined her in his final role before his death last year. He played Thelma's close friend Ben, who reluctantly accompanies the vengeful senior while her family, including Gregg and Parker Posey, chases after them in a panic.

'Thelma' Won the Hearts of Critics and Audiences Alike

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Seeing the new side of Squibb was a treat for critics and audiences, with respective 98% and 83% scores on Rotten Tomatoes as a testament to the love for this unique, heartfelt spin on a Tom Cruise action movie. Collider's Ross Bonaime was among those singing the film's praises in his 7/10 review, with particularly high praise for Squibb and how the film plays to her strengths.

Squibb wasn't afraid to do her own stunts like Cruise either, as she told Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub at Sundance that she actually pushed for more physicality in her role. "I’ve always been physical," she said I danced for three years, and so I felt I could still use my body, and I did. Then driving the scooter, that was great fun. That was great fun." It all contributed to her very own spy thriller adventure, even getting clips of Mission: Impossible to set the tone.

Thelma hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 8. Check out our exclusive video in the player above.