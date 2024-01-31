The Big Picture June Squibb finally received her first leading role at 94-years-old in the action-comedy film Thelma.

At 94 years old, June Squibb has worked with Martin Scorsese, Woody Allen (in her film debut), and Todd Haynes, appeared in both Disney and Pixar films (including a role in the upcoming Inside Out 2 this summer), and has earned an Oscar nomination for her scene-stealing performances in Alexander Payne’s 2013 film, Nebraska. But despite this impressive resume that just keeps getting better, Squibb has somehow never been the star of her own film. After all these years as an actor, Squibb has finally received her first leading role with Thelma from writer-director Josh Margolin, in an action-comedy that reminds us why she has been a delight in projects for so many years.

What Is 'Thelma' About?

Squibb plays the titular character of Thelma, who is living by herself for the first time in her life after the passing of her husband two years prior. One day, Thelma gets a call from someone claiming to be her grandson Danny (Fred Hechinger), who says that he’s been in a car accident and needs $10,000. Panicked, Thelma delivers the money via the mail, but soon after discovers that she has been on the receiving end of a scam. Her daughter, Gail (Parker Posey), and her son-in-law, Alan (Clark Gregg) both wonder if this is a sign that Thelma shouldn’t be living by herself anymore. But Thelma has other things on her mind: getting her money back from those who scammed her. With the assistance of Ben (Richard Roundtree)—who she uses for his motorized scooter—Thelma goes on a journey of vengeance to right this wrong and prove that she’s still capable of doing things for herself.

It's About Damn Time June Squibb Got a Lead Role

Thelma is an excellent showcase for Squibb and everything that makes her so great. She’s blunt, hilarious, not afraid to poke fun of her age, and completely game for this concept. Even when the film jokes about her age, Squibb plays these moments in a very believable, understandable way that never feels like it’s insulting senior citizens. For example, on her journey to get her money back, Thelma will often stop other older people, asking where she knows them from, which leads to both parties realizing they have no idea who they are. It’s a fun bit, and just one of many ways the film jokes about being older, but without necessarily making fun of older people, and Squibb is great at towing that line.

But Squibb’s best moments are when she’s playing off someone else. Her dynamic with Hechinger is delightful, as there’s clearly love between the two of them, and Danny never makes spending time with his grandmother feel like anything other than a joy. But the greatest dynamic here is between Squibb and the late great Roundtree. While Squibb is averse to potentially going to assisted living, Roundtree’s Ben embraces the life that he’s cultivated in this living situation. A key to what makes Thelma work so well is its ability to never insult old people, but embrace the possibilities of this new phase in their lives.

Unfortunately, Thelma does at times falter when it leaves Thelma and follows her family, who have no idea what has happened to their family member. Posey and Gregg aren’t done any favors with this screenplay, as their characters are the only ones that fall into relying on elderly tropes, with the couple deciding whether or not to put Thelma into an assisted living facility. And while Hechinger is charming when he’s alongside Squibb, when he’s stuck with his parents, the film turns Danny into a stock character in his 20s who needs to find direction in his life. These characters all mean well in the context of the story, but it’s with this trio that we start to see this story becoming more of a joke than it needs to be.

'Thelma's Solid Script Makes This Entire Concept Work

Again, Thelma could’ve been a one-note joke, but Margolin’s script makes being elderly a strength and not a weakness. In her attempt to get her $10,000 back, Thelma uses her hearing aid as a walkie-talkie with Ben, their shared use of the scooter makes for some legitimately exciting scenes, and she even plays off the expectations others have about older people to her advantage in her quest for her cash. Margolin based the part of Thelma on his own grandmother, and that care and love for this character is apparent through her actions and the script.

In some ways, Thelma is a parody of the action film, as Thelma gets the idea to go on her mission from Mission: Impossible, but Margolin makes the smart decision to also just make this a strong action film in its own right. Especially in the final third, as Thelma’s journey comes to an end, Margolin manages to bring a very real tension and excitement to how this could potentially end. It’s, of course, naturally silly that June Squibb is starring in her own action adventure, and that plays to the parody aspect, but Squibb and Margolin truly sell making this a genre film in its own right.

Thelma is the definition of a light comedy, but Squibb and Margolin’s handling of this pseudo-spy parody makes it a delight. Thelma knows not to make fun of its concept, but rather, embrace the possibilities within limitations, in a role that finally gives Squibb her first starring role. In her nineties, Squibb proves that she can be an effective action star and a great lead—hopefully, this won’t be the last time we get to see her front-and-center.

Thelma had its World Premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.