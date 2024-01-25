The Big Picture Thelma the Unicorn is an upcoming animated fantasy film on Netflix, based on the book by Aaron Blabey.

The movie follows Thelma, a pony turned unicorn, as she navigates newfound fame and its challenges.

The film features a stellar voice cast and is directed by Lynn Wang and Jared Hess, with music by John Powell.

There's nothing more magical than a unicorn, and Netflix knows this. That's why Collider is charmed to partner with the streamer to bring our readers this exclusive first look at the spectacular adventure of Thelma the Unicorn, an upcoming animated fantasy which is inspired by the book of the same name, by the author Aaron Blabey. The film is a long time coming, having first been announced by Netflix in June 2019, but fans won't have to wait much longer for Thelma's adventures as the movie is set to premiere on the streaming service on May 17.

The movie also boasts a stellar voice cast, including the likes of Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis and Jon Heder. Howard will play the titular character in the movie. The film follows Thelma, a modest pony with aspirations of music stardom, finds her world transformed in a whimsical twist of fate filled with pink and glitter, turning her into a unicorn. This sudden change catapults her to worldwide fame.

However, her newfound celebrity status brings its own set of challenges. Thelma the Unicorn is a delightfully offbeat, humorous, and touching journey, brought to life by directors Lynn Wang of Unikitty! fame and Jared Hess, known for Napoleon Dynamite, and the music will be provided by John Powell, whose powerful and memorable score for the How to Train Your Dragon series is sure to excite fans eager to hear his next piece of work. The Quebec, Canada-based Mikros Animation is behind the design of the movie. They've got an excellent track record too, having been responsible for hugely successful films like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Paw Patrol: The Movie. They’re also currently working in production on The Tiger’s Apprentice for Paramount and Ozi.

What are the 'Thelma the Unicorn' Books About?

The books tell the story of Thelma, an ordinary pony who dreams of being more glamorous and special. In the series, Thelma undergoes a transformation that turns her into a unicorn, at least in appearance, after an accident involving pink paint and glitter.

The main themes of the Thelma books are about self-acceptance, the value of true friendship, and the understanding that fame and recognition are not necessary for happiness. Thelma, initially thrilled with her newfound fame as a unicorn, eventually learns that this fame is not all it's cracked up to be. She faces challenges and learns important lessons about the nature of happiness and the importance of being oneself.

Thelma the Unicorn drops on Netflix on May 17. Check out the exclusive images above.