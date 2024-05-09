The Big Picture June Squibb impresses in her first leading role as 93-year-old Thelma, embarking on a daring adventure in the action-comedy film Thelma.

Thelma is a light comedy that cleverly embraces the action genre, delivering real tension and excitement in its final third, defying expectations.

Squibb and Margolin successfully navigate the fine line between parody and genuine action film, making Thelma a delightful and unique viewing experience.

Throughout her distinguished career, Oscar-nominee June Squibb has taken on a variety of roles in both film and television, including her Academy Award-nominated performance in Nebraska, her role on Shameless, and voice work in Ralph Breaks the Internet and Toy Story 4. This year, Squibb shines as the leading lady for the first time at the Sundance Film Festival in Josh Margolin’s action-comedy, Thelma, the latest trailer for which has just dropped.

In Thelma, 93-year-old Thelma (played by Squibb) has successfully avoided being placed in assisted living by her daughter Gail (Parker Posey) and son-in-law Alan (Clark Gregg). However, when a phone scammer claims her grandson Daniel (Fred Hechinger) has been injured and needs money, Thelma is duped into sending $10,000. Frustrated by her family’s assumption that she might need to be placed in a group home, Thelma decides to take control of the situation. She embarks on a daring city-wide adventure that would impress even Tom Cruise with her reluctant friend Ben (Richard Roundtree), aiming to retrieve her stolen money and prove her independence. With her worried family in pursuit, Thelma’s quest turns into a thrilling escapade that tests her wits and resolve.

Is 'Thelma' Worth Watching?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Collider's Ross Bonaime was delighted by Squibb's performance, and thoroughly enjoyed his experience of watching the movie.

In some ways, Thelma is a parody of the action film, as Thelma gets the idea to go on her mission from Mission: Impossible, but Margolin makes the smart decision to also just make this a strong action film in its own right. Especially in the final third, as Thelma’s journey comes to an end, Margolin manages to bring a very real tension and excitement to how this could potentially end. It’s, of course, naturally silly that June Squibb is starring in her own action adventure, and that plays to the parody aspect, but Squibb and Margolin truly sell making this a genre film in its own right. Thelma is the definition of a light comedy, but Squibb and Margolin’s handling of this pseudo-spy parody makes it a delight. Thelma knows not to make fun of its concept, but rather, embrace the possibilities within limitations, in a role that finally gives Squibb her first starring role. In her nineties, Squibb proves that she can be an effective action star and a great lead—hopefully, this won’t be the last time we get to see her front-and-center.

Thelma will open in theatres on June 21. Check out the trailer above.