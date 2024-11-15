One of the best surprise movies of the year so far has been Thelma, by writer and director Josh Margolin in his feature film debut. Starring 94-year-old June Squibb and Richard Roundtree in his last film role, Thelma is one of the funniest comedies of 2024, as it takes an elderly woman who doesn't understand technology, but who becomes the hero of the story as she sets out to get her money back from the scammers that tricked her and stole her life savings. Squibb plays Thelma Post, a woman who is not just a character invented by Margolin, but who is based on his grandmother of the same name. It's not only a loving tribute either, but a dramatization of a real event that happened to Post, a woman who is still with us at the age of 103.

'Thelma' Is a Hilarious Story of Determination

June Squibb has been an actor for decades, but she didn't really have her big breakout until 2013, when she was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Nebraska. Squibb was finding her biggest success in her 80s, so it should come as no surprise that in her 90s she would become a leading lady in one of the best films of 2024.

Squibb plays the titular character in Thelma, named Thelma Post, a story about a widowed grandmother who is doted on by her grandson, Danny (Fred Hechinger). Thelma is still of sound mind and living on her own but modern conveniences, such as trying to get to her email on the computer, confound her. One day, she receives a frantic call from Danny explaining that he's just been in a car accident that injured a pregnant woman, and now he's in jail. Danny says he needs her to mail $10,000 to an address to get him out, and desperately wanting to help, she does just that, only to discover that she's been scammed. Now Thelma is on a mission to get her money back.

'Thelma' Is Based on an Incident That Happened to Josh Margolin's Grandmother

Josh Margolin is the mastermind for Thelma, but this isn't a story that he conjured up completely out of thin air. Thelma is based on his real-life grandmother, Thelma Post, and an actual incident that happened to her. In an interview with Creative Screenwriting, Margolin compared his grandmother to the character played by June Squibb. Both women had husbands who had recently passed away, and now in their 90s, they're living on their own for the first time ever. He added, “The scam call that happens in the movie is almost verbatim to the scam call she received in real life, where a pretty similar series of events unfolded. She got a call, someone pretending to be me saying I was in jail and that I hit a pregnant woman with my car."

Thelma is so much a part of the real Thelma's life that they even filmed inside her actual condo. In the movie, Squibb's character then goes out on her own to find the scammers and get her money back, leading to her ending up at a retirement home, where she steals a scooter belonging to her friend, Ben (Roundtree), before he decides to come along and help her on her slow-moving quest. Thankfully, this isn't what happened in real life, as Margolin was able to stop the scam before any money was sent.

Josh Margolin Wanted To Cross 'Thelma' With 'Mission: Impossible'

Thelma might be funny, but it doesn't make a joke of its characters. Thelma and Ben move a little slower, and learning how to click out of ads on a PC is played like high suspense, but the film shows that the elderly are not to be messed with just because they're older. Josh Margolin had an idea in mind when it came to crafting the fictional scenes that occurred after the scam. He wanted to make an unconventional action movie where our heroine is like a much older John Wick or Ethan Hunt. June Squibb told The Hollywood Reporter that she even did her own stunts.

Margolin explained to Creative Screenwriting, “The notion of trying to take those film tropes, shrink them down and use them sincerely, but in a more everyday way to celebrate her grit and resilience, made me feel there’s really something here.” It's hilarious seeing Thelma and Ben ramming their scooters into each other in a slow speed chase, or June trying to figure out how to walk across the villain's crowded floor, where every trip hazard is like a bomb ready to go off, but it's also a deeply serious movie. Thelma is often treated as a woman who doesn't know what she's doing simply because of her age, when, in fact, she's the smartest one in the room. Squibb even got to meet the real Thelma Post, who said, "I'm happy I'm being portrayed this way. I mean, how lucky can I be?"

Thelma is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

