When Jordan Peele first released his debut feature film, Get Out, starring Daniel Kaluuya, about a black man who thinks he is going to meet his white girlfriend’s parents and instead uncovers a disturbing townwide conspiracy, he had no idea the cultural firestorm it would unleash. Since then, several socially conscious horror films and TV shows have flooded the big and small screen, including Amazon Prime’s Them. The series was released in 2021 and set in 1953 during the Second Great Migration. Them: Covenant follows a black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood and is promptly confronted with both real and otherworldly threats to their lives. Finally, three years later, the series returns with an entirely new story.

Them: The Scare is set in 1991 Los Angeles and follows an LAPD Detective who is assigned a gruesome murder that has even the most seasoned detectives disturbed. With Season 1 star Deborah Ayorinde returning in the lead role along with Luke James (The Chi) and the legendary Pam Grier, the new series is set to be loved by longtime fans and newcomers. For anybody who can’t wait to see this new series, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this exciting horror series.

Them: The Scare premieres on Prime Video on April 25. Other TV series releasing that week include the second season of the animated Scooby-Doo spin-off, Velma, and the Sandman spin-off, Dead Boy Detectives.

Can You Watch Them: The Scare Without Amazon Prime?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch Them: The Scare without an Amazon Prime subscription, but it’s not too late to get one. You can get a Prime Video and Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 a month or a Prime Video membership for $8.99 a month.

Watch the Trailer for Them: The Scare

The trailer for Them: The Scare was released on March 28. LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve lives a charmed life with a doting family and a steady job until she comes across a disturbing case that threatens to destroy everything. One morning, she’s called in for a new case and finds a body so mangled that it seems impossible to be done by one person. Is it a meticulous serial killer or a crime of passion? Can a city on the brink of being swept up by riots handle a killer on the loose? And if you believe in god, do you have to believe in the devil too?

How Many Episodes of Them: The Scare Are There?

Contrary to the first season of Them, which consisted of ten episodes, Them: The Scare will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be released on its premiere date, April 25.

More TV Shows Like Them: The Scare That You Can Stream Right Now

To help you out while you wait for Amazon Prime to release this terrifying, Jordan Peele-inspired series, check out these three other shows that horrify and thrill audiences and also ask big questions about America’s past and present.

Swarm

It’s hard to imagine a more successful television show creator in the past few years than Donald Glover. Having got his start as a writer on 30 Rock and later as a star on Community, he has since created TV shows like Atlanta starring Lakeith Stanfield and Bryan Tyree Henry, and this year’s Mr & Mrs Smith, where he stars alongside Maya Erskine. By far, his most disturbing work yet is Swarm. The series follows Dre, a young woman whose troubled personal life becomes engulfed by an unhealthy obsession with a pop star whose fanbase is known as “The Swarm.” As her passion leads her further down an isolating rabbit hole, she becomes trapped in a web of destruction she created but can’t undo. The series stars Dominique Fishback, who was previously known for her short but powerful role in Judas and the Black Messiah, as well as the blockbuster hit Transformers: The Rise of Beasts. Fishback delivers one of the best performances of her career, and Billie Eilish makes audiences squirm in her disturbing one-episode appearance.

Lovecraft Country

Image via HBO

Fans may still be reeling from its premature cancellation, but Lovecraft Country remains an incredibly beloved show by audiences and critics alike. The series follows a young black man who travels across the 1950s United States, where segregation reigns, in search of his missing father. He uncovers a few dark secrets and faces deadly challenges along the way. Based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff, the 2020 TV series is adapted by Misha Green, who previously brought Underground, the story of the Underground Railroad in Antebellum, Georgia, to the small screen. Under her watchful eye, Lovecraft Country remains as entertaining as it is relevant. Green not only uncovers the deep-seated racist secrets of America’s past but also the racism within the horror genre itself, especially the works of HP Lovecraft. Featuring outstanding performances from Jurnee Smollett and Aunjanue Ellis, this show is one of the most memorable of the past five years.

Watchmen

In the age of comic book adaptations, this is far and away the most entertaining and sophisticated. Set in an alternate timeline where the United States won the Vietnam War and ‘superheroes” are real and considered outlaws, Watchmen asks its audiences what it would mean for our world if masked vigilantes actually roamed the world. In this loose adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name, the series analyzes the effects of the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots and the dangers of a fascist state. It features excellent performances from a veteran cast, including the likes of Regina King, Jean Smart, and Hong Chau, and it also features work from recent Oscar winner Cord Jefferson (American Fiction).

