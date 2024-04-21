After a long wait since 2021, Prime Video's acclaimed horror anthology Them is finally coming back for a new season. In what can essentially be called Prime Video's answer to American Horror Story, each season follows a new, terrifying tale that takes place across the United States at various historical points. As soon as creator Little Marvin's new series debuted on Amazon's platform, it became the subject of wide critical acclaim and rave reviews.

Season 1 of Them took audiences to 1950s-era Los Angeles, where a black family from out of state has moved to a predominantly white neighborhood in California. In addition to the racism they experience from their neighbors, the family then starts to notice that something much more supernatural and sinister is occurring in the new place they call home. What follows is a deadly and horrifying thrill ride, paired with some excellent commentary on racial prejudice.

Season 2 if Them, otherwise titled as Them: The Scare, takes us back to the City of Angels. However, angels don't seem to be present here, as a dedicated detective leads a voracious manhunt for a vindictive serial killer. To find out more about the horror anthology's second season, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Them: The Scare.

When is 'Them: The Scare' Coming Out?

The complete second season of Them will be terrifying horror fans soon, with Them: The Scare set to officially premiere in its entirety on Thursday, April 25th, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Them: The Scare'?

Just like with the previous season, Them: The Scare will be released exclusively on Prime Video when it premieres in late April. In addition to plenty of new movies and shows from a variety of different studios, Them: The Scare is definitely among the most anticipated new projects. The show will be premiering just a few weeks after another anticipated satirical series, Fallout, which is being heralded as a potential new heavy hitter in the video game adaptation genre.

Watch the Trailer for 'Them: The Scare'

The main trailer for Them: The Scare was released by Prime Video on March 28th, 2024, officially giving fans of the series their first look at what's to come after an agonizing three-year wait. The new season takes us back to Los Angeles, but at a completely different time in history, that is the more modern 1991. Them: The Scare is set to follow the complicated life of Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde), who is one of many LAPD officers who is shocked to find several mutilated and broken bodies scattered throughout the city. As more and more victims are discovered, the more Dawn suspects that this may be the making of a new serial killer in Los Angeles. Against the wishes of her superiors, Dawn continues to investigate, only to discover horrors that she could never have possibly imagined.

Who Stars in 'Them: The Scare'?

Leading the cast of Them: The Scare in the role of Detective Dawn Reeve is Deborah Ayorinde. While Ayorinde plays an all-new character in the new season, she also played the main character of Livia 'Lucky' Emory in Season 1, though there likely isn't a direct connection between the two. In addition to her stellar breakout role in Season 1 of Them, Ayorinde has also starred in Luke Cage, Girls Trip, and Harriet.

Also a prominent player in Them: The Scare is Luke James, whose character of Edmund Gaines appears to be the brutal serial killer that Dawn is tracking down. James has previously starred as Glynn Turman in Genius and Trig Taylor in The Chi. Them: The Scare will also feature Jurassic Park star Wayne Knight, Jackie Brown lead Pam Grier, and Mudbound star Joshua J. Williams. The ensemble cast is then rounded out by Deion Smith (Outer Banks), Susan Wood (The Jamie Foxx Show), Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll), and Carlito Olivero (This Is Me...Now).

What is 'Them: The Scare' About?

The official plot synopsis of Them: The Scare reads as follows:

Them: The Scare centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

Who is Making 'Them: The Scare'?

Given that Season 1 was a terrific debut for the series creator, Little Marvin will be writing, showrunning, and executive producing Them: The Scare. The second season will also be executive produced by Miri Yoon (Death Note), Roy Lee (Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire), and Steve Prinz (Swarm).

