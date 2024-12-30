American Horror Story is one of those shows that always manages to get viewers talking, and with 12 seasons under its belt, it's clear why. There's truly something for everyone in the Ryan Murphy series. Whether it be horror elements you're looking for, all-star cast members, or the occasional catchy song and dance number, American Horror Story has it all. But if you've watched every season of the show and find yourself craving more of the dark and disturbing subject matter it brings, then I have a recommendation for you: Them: The Scare. It may not be a multiple-season anthology series like American Horror Story (though it seems to be making its way there), but it's sure to give you the same feelings and maybe even unsettle you more.

Do 'American Horror Story' and 'Them' Follow a Similar Structure?

As I previously mentioned, American Horror Story is an anthology series, and each season focuses on a different story. There’s Coven, which is about a witch coven, naturally. Freak Show, which is about circus performers. Murder House, which is about a haunted house. And plenty more. This structure allows the show to explore many different sub-genres within horror, from the supernatural to the psychological.

Them: The Scare is part of an anthology called Them, which also features Them: Covenant. Where American Horror Story's seasons tend to follow a different horrific premise each season, Them has opted for a more chilling and simple approach in having a family be at the center of the horror. In Covenant, we see a family move into a new home that may be the epicenter of evil forces, and in The Scare, the family of a Detective assigned to a gruesome murder case is suddenly put in danger by something malevolent.

'American Horror Story' and 'Them' Blend Horror Elements With Real Life Issues

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Both shows focus heavily on the horror elements but do so in their own ways. American Horror Story taps into different sub-genres of horror every season while also having underlying themes of trauma, terror, and morality. However, these topics tend to vary based on the season. For instance, Asylum focuses more on mental illness and the terrible injustices that go on inside the institutions meant to help. Meanwhile, Murder House touches on themes of grief.

Them tends to follow more psychological and supernatural horror elements, with spirits, demons, and things that go bump in the night. But, a huge theme the show focuses on is racism and how it affects the characters. It's not just the house they move into that is evil, but the people in their neighborhood who can't look past the color of their skin as well. Covenant is set in the 1950s when systemic racism was horrifically prominent. Meanwhile, The Scare is set in the 1990s, where things have slightly improved from the awfulness of the 50s but remain bafflingly cruel. It allows us a glimpse into history and important issues while filling the desire for more solid horror on television.

'American Horror Story' and 'Them' Have Different Tones But Both Push the Envelope

Image via Amazon MGM Studios

Because of the differences in themes, there’s a distinct difference in tone between the two series. American Horror Story tends to lean into the dramatics and even plays into comedy from time to time. Certain seasons of the show are darker than others, such as Murder House and Asylum. But seasons like the fan-favorite Coven bring in a comedic and satirical flair. At its core, it’s still a horror series, so even when it’s a more comedic season, plenty of terror seeps through, and the show also plays up the gore and taboo that will be sure to make you squirm.

Them takes a very different approach to its tone than American Horror Story in that it plays everything straight. It’s quite somber and can often feel heavy, but if you can handle it, it’s worth the watch for how brilliantly done it is. At first, it seems as though Them is more of a social commentary and exploration due to how slow-burn its horror is, but once it gets going, there’s no stopping it. It’s far less in-your-face than American Horror Story, but it also gets under your skin easier because of this. Them and American Horror Story may differ in tone, but neither one is afraid to push boundaries, which makes them exceptional watches.

'Them' Is a Perfect Counterpart to 'American Horror Story'