The Big Picture Season 2 of Them: The Scare features LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve facing a disturbing new case in 1991 LA County.

The new season will delve into gruesome murders, malevolent forces, and hidden family secrets.

The cast includes Deborah Ayorinde, Jeremy Bobb, Pam Grier, Luke James, and more, promising a suspenseful journey.

Nearly three years after the first season of Little Marvin's horror anthology series Them was released on Prime Video, it's time to return to Los Angeles County. Prime Video released a new trailer for Season 2, titled Them: The Scare, which brings back Season 1, Covenant, star Deborah Ayorinde in a new role as LAPD detective Dawn Reeve. One of the lone women of color in the robbery-homicide division, she faces an unnerving new case that uncharacteristically rattles her and pulls her family in. The footage teases the horrors that await as she digs deeper into this grisly mystery that no other detective dares touch.

Compared to Covenant, The Scare will take a major leap forward in time, beginning in 1991 in the same area where the events of the first season unfolded. Dawn is called to take on the gruesome murder case once even the most hardened of investigators refuse to move forward because of how sickening it is. As she investigates, it quickly becomes clear that there's something more insidious at play beyond an unusually stomach-churning homicide. Her family, which includes her meticulous mother Athena (Pam Grier) and her teenage son Kelvin "Kel" Reeve (Joshua J. Williams), are soon opened up to malevolent forces alongside her. Beyond the bounds of the case, both also have their fair share of secrets to hide from each other and Dawn.

Suspicion hangs over much of the cast of The Scare, including The Continental star Jeremy Bobb who plays Dawn's Detective Ronald McKinney, an investigator with a penchant for closing cases quickly and under questionable circumstances. Also starring are Luke James as the sensitive actor with "a deep void within him", Edmund Gaines, Wayne Knight as Dawn's LAPD supervisor Lt. Schiff, Carlito Olivero as the new deputy Joaquin Diaz, who's eager to impress Dawn, Charles Brice as the devilishly charming Los Angeles lawyer Reggie Marks, and Iman Shumpert as Dawn's traveling musician ex, Corey. With these shady characters, Ayorinde will have more than a few questions to answer as she tries to get to the bottom of her latest case.

'Them: The Scare' Will Deliver New Scares

At the time of Covenant's release, Marvin described Them to Collider's Christina Radish as less of a straight drama and more directly focused on horror that also tackled social issues with its scares. That first season took place during the Second Great Migration, following a Black family whose life becomes a nightmare after they move to LA and face both supernatural forces and everyday evil from their intolerant next-door neighbors. The Scare promises more of the same, albeit with a different approach for a different time and different structure. Marvin remains in the driver's seat as the anthology's showrunner with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz joining him as executive producers.

Them makes its long-awaited return to Prime Video with The Scare on April 25. Season 1, Covenant, can be streamed in its entirety on the platform. Check out the trailer below.