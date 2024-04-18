The Big Picture The a teaser for the new season of Prime Video's anthology series Them: The Scare focuses on threads and connections, stringing suspects together with the red string of fate.

Season 2 centers around an LAPD detective investigating a brutal foster home murder with potential supernatural elements.

Danger and death loom in Them: The Scare, premiering April 25 on Prime Video.

With just a week to go until the premiere of Them: The Scare, it's safe to assume that, after making fans wait almost three years for new episodes, Prime Video will tease us as much as possible over the next few days. Today, the streamer unveiled a different-looking teaser that takes the kind of approach you'd expect from the anthology series. The new episodes debut on the platform on April 25.

Just like the poster and the trailer had anticipated, Them: The Scare will be all about threads and connections. The red string of fate serves the double purpose of representing the investigation that takes place throughout the season and revealing some elements that will probably be important to the story. The first of them is a tape recorder (this season takes place in 1991, so no smartphones yet), an object that's usually associated with the police and confessions.

A pair of glasses introduces a sinister character who holds the red threads in his hands as though he's the one connecting them all. Then it's time for a police detective badge which we'll probably see a lot. Detective Dawn Reeve (Deborah Ayorinde) is the only one who gets a thread representation, and after her, we get a car, a bass drum, a sinister individual wearing a pig mask, and a machete/paper cutter. It doesn't take a great detective to realize that danger and death will be lurking in every corner of the season.

What Is The Story of 'Them: The Scare?'

Image via Prime Video

This season, Them: The Scare will center around the LAPD homicide detective who is assigned to a grueling case: a foster home mother is brutally murdered, and the circumstances confuse even the most experienced investigator. The season also stars Pam Grier (Jackie Brown), Luke James (Insecure), Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental), Wayne Knight (Narcos) and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Even though Them is an anthology series, we can still expect to see the show tackle some social issues as it did in Season 1. Since it follows Black characters in the early 90s, casual and even blatant racism is bound to come up. Like its first season, Them: The Scare will mix its investigative narrative with possible supernatural elements. In a nutshell: A must-watch for 2024.

Prime Video debuts Them: The Scare on April 25. You can check out the intriguing teaser below:

