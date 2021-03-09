Us, meet Them, the new "terror anthology" series from Amazon that based solely on this new trailer and limited synopsis, recalls Jordan Peele's 2019 horror movie and its predecessor Get Out -- high praise, indeed.

From breakout creator Little Marvin and fellow executive producer Lena Waithe, Them is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season takes place in the 1950s and follows a Black family who moves from North Carolina to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles during the period known as The Great Migration. The family’s idyllic new home soon becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both next-door and otherworldly threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Not only are there elements of this trailer that remind me of Us, including the red font of its title treatment, but the young star of that film, Shahadi Wright Joseph, co-stars in Them alongside Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd and True Blood alum Ryan Kwanten.

Waithe (The Chi) and Little Marvin will executive produce alongside Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment as well as David Matthews and Don Kurt. Them is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, and the series will premiere Friday, April 9 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer below, and tell me you weren't totally freaked out by the guy at the end of this trailer, which ends with racially-charged imagery that brings to mind minstrel shows of the early 20th century. I guess Peele isn't the only storyteller using genre stories as a vehicle for social commentary. You've been warned...

