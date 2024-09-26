The supernatural genre is abundant in content and is open for all ages to enjoy — may it be Teen Wolf or Lucifer. Apart from these hit shows, there are also a couple of hidden gems within the genre, one of which is Bedlam. This supernatural British show first aired in 2011 and had a two-season run before it was cancelled. While shows not getting renewed for another season is not uncommon (especially nowadays in the streaming era), it is still disappointing for fans who fell in love with the show. Though the show ended over a decade ago, people still wonder what would happen if they managed to snag one more season because there was still more story to tell in Bedlam. And before he got his part as Four in the Divergent series or played the lead in the Netflix series The Gentlemen, Theo James was at the center of the the first season of the show.

What Is 'Bedlam' About?

Bedlam is a supernatural TV drama that lasted for two seasons from 2011 to 2012. Season 1 follows Jed Harper (), a guy with the ability to see and even talk to spirits, especially the evil kind. The majority of this show takes place in Bedlam Heights, an apartment building that was once an asylum before it was shut down. Considering its long history, it is not that big of a surprise that there are many lost spirits wandering around the halls and seeking revenge. Throughout the season, Jed uses his ability to help those being haunted by different spirits. For instance, in the first episode, Kate Bettany (Charlotte Salt) is relaxing in a bathtub when suddenly, Jed — Kate’s adopted cousin — is told to save her before she gets drowned by the spirits.

Not long after, she and Jed decide to work together and try to help as many people as they can who are targets of the spirits that lurk. However, most if not all the people they are helping have dark secrets, making things even more complicated for Jed. This is something that the show established early on when Jed flags down a car on a rainy day. However, the driver turns out to have been dead for a few days and Jed pushes him to confess about the car crash casualties. Along the way, Jed also learns about his birth mother and how he has a much deeper connection to Bedlam than he thought.

Season 2, on the other hand, changes things a bit by bringing in new characters alongside recurring ones. The Bettanys — especially Kate’s dad, Warren (Hugo Speer) — now manage Bedlam Heights despite Kate’s reluctance. The viewers are also introduced to a new character named Ellie (Lacey Turner), a woman who can envision people’s deaths with powers not unlike Jed's. Ellie, alongside Max (Jack Roth), find more and more about Bedlam’s history and her connection to Jed as the story unravels. Season 2 also stars Nikesh Patel and Gemma Chan.

‘Bedlam’ Deserved at Least One More Season

A year after Season 2 aired, the show was summarily cancelled. Though the supernatural show received mixed reviews, this news still disappointed many fans. Sure, the show gets quite cheesy at times because of its low-budget special effects and underdeveloped stories, but the chemistry between the cast was the highlight of the series. Another thing Bedlam excelled at was establishing sub-stories within the episodes, making the show more interesting and fresh. Those familiar with the similarly short-lived Dead Boy Detectives will find similarities here. There is a scene in Season 2 where actor Joel Fry guest stars as someone who breaks into Bedlam’s old chapel for an occult ceremony but ends up angering a religious spirit. These sub-plots were short, but they helped depict the ghosts that haunt Bedlam Heights better. These stories also help the characters as they uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bedlam Heights.

There are so many stories that the showrunners could have properly explored and carried over to one more spooky season, and it would have been nice for the audience to see more of the characters, especially since the real villain was been revealed at the end of the show. It would have been great to see where life would take Ellie now that she knows more about her history with Bedlam. By the end of the show, Ellie even decides to stay in Bedlam to find a way to stop the villain once and for all. A final season would have wrapped the story up and given audiences proper closure by answering their burning questions.

‘Bedlam’ Proves That Theo James Should Star in Another Supernatural Project

Theo James already boasts an impressive filmography, with his hit projects being The White Lotus and The Gentlemen. The 39-year-old English actor possesses a natural charisma and chemistry with his co-stars. He has also dabbled in different genres throughout his career, but fans of Bedlam will be able to see him in yet another supernatural story in Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey, which is set to release in 2025. But before that, people can watch him as Jed the spirit communicator in Bedlam.

Bedlam is available to watch on Prime Video.

