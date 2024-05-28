The Big Picture Theo James is set to star in David Mackenzie's upcoming heist movie Fuze, alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, with filming scheduled for July.

The movie is set in London, post-WWII, and follows an evacuation provoked by an unexploded bomb.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fuze, directed by Mackenzie, known for works like Hell or High Water and Under the Banner of Heaven.

After starring as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen, Theo James has found his next role. According to Variety, the performer has joined the cast of Fuze, the next movie directed by David Mackenzie that is set to follow a heist set to take place after an evacuation provoked by an unexploded World War II bomb found in a construction site in London. The role James will be portraying hasn't been confirmed, but he isn't the only actor attached to the upcoming movie, which is currently set to start filming in July.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson had already joined the cast of Fuze, as David Mackenzie prepares for cameras to start rolling on his upcoming heist thriller. Taylor-Johnson was recently seen as Tom Ryder in The Fall Guy, where the character who was introduced as a careless movie star turned out to be the main antagonist of the story. The next major project the actor will be seen in will be Kraven, the thrilling action adventure that will take place in the same universe as Venom and Madame Web. Just like with Theo James, the role Taylor-Johnson will be playing in Fuze hasn't been revealed yet.

Theo James gained plenty of popularity a decade ago, when he played Four in Divergent, a book adaptation that was released in theaters after Twilight and The Hunger Games had proven that readers were very willing to see their favorite characters make the leap from the page to the big screen. James is also known for portraying Cameron Sullivan in the second season of The White Lotus, the award-winning HBO series.

What Has David Mackenzie Directed?

Fuze will be directed by David Mackenzie. The filmmaker recently worked in Under the Banner of Heaven, a television series that featured Andrew Garfield portraying a detective who begins to lose his religious faith once brutal murders take place in his town. Before that, the director received plenty of praise for his work on Hell or High Water, a crime drama that showed Chris Pine and Ben Foster playing two brothers who perform bank robberies as an attempt to save their family's farm.

A release date hasn't been set for Fuze. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. In the meantime, check out James in his most recent project, Netflix's The Gentlemen.

The Gentlemen (2024)

