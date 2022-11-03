After giving audiences a lot to talk about during his appearance in this season of HBO’s The White Lotus, it's been revealed that Theo James has landed his latest role. The Sanditon star will next take on the leading part in the Guy Ritchie film-turned-Netflix-series, The Gentlemen. A continuation from his original story, Ritchie penned the sequel’s pilot alongside Matthew Reed and will stand at the helm of the series’ first two episodes.

The Gentlemen centers around Eddie Halstead (James), a man who steps in to manage his father’s estate following his passing. Quickly learning that he may be biting off more than he can chew, Eddie comes to discover that his father and his property are both involved with the infamous Mickey Pearson’s marijuana empire. Deciding that he’s going to jump into these uncharted waters head first, Eddie tries to learn the tricks of the trade. With pressure from the government and his peers lurking around every corner, the series will see Eddie put to the test when it comes to the world of the cannabis industry.

As of right now, the production has not announced any other casting additions, but plans to get cameras rolling in London next week. Ritchie executive produces with Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block, each of whom also served as producers for the original action flick. Miramax TV’s Marc Helwig also joins as an executive producer with Moonage’s Will Gould and Matthew Reed producing.

Image via HBO

This year has been a terrific one for James’s career. The actor appeared in the fan favorite, but sadly canceled, HBO series, The Time Traveler’s Wife opposite Rose Leslie and also nabbed a role in Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List where he starred alongside Freida Pinto and Zawe Ashton. No stranger to a good period piece, the actor previously appeared in the series adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sanditon where he stole hearts as the charming Sidney Parker before departing the series following its first season.

Currently, James is one of the many cast members of HBO and Mike White’s second season of their award-winning series, The White Lotus. Already proving to be a problematic character, James’ performance and role has been one of the most talked about aspects of the show’s sophomore season. You can catch up on the first episode of the series currently streaming on HBO Max with new episodes coming out each Sunday.

As of right now, no release date has been set for Netflix’s The Gentlemen, but stay tuned for more information.