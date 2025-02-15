Before playing twin brothers in the upcoming Stephen King adaptation The Monkey, Theo James was a regency heartthrob in an adaptation of Jane Austen’s unfinished novel Sanditon. Set around the construction of a new seaside resort, Sanditon is filled with all the eccentricity and scandal that viewers have come to expect from high society, but James’ unexpected character development and the tenderness of the central romance make it feel unorthodox and pleasantly gentle. It certainly has the flair and extravagance of shows like Bridgerton, yet there is an undercurrent of softness that sets it apart - and Theo James is central to this throughline.

'Sanditon' Stands Out Among Period Dramas

Image via ITV

Although Jane Austen never finished writing Sanditon, likely due to illness, the essence of the author’s style can be seen all over this adaptation, particularly in discussions of class, privilege, and morality. The protagonist, Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams), differs from many Regency drama heroines as she does not come from an overly wealthy background, so she is young and naive, experiencing Sanditon with curiosity and an open mind. This means the focus on her side of the narrative is not solely focused on marriage, and it gives the series time to flesh out the town and its inhabitants. Through Charlotte’s eyes, the residents are particularly unconventional and ambitious. However, it is the arrival of Sidney Parker (James) that sparks distress for Heywood, as the pair immediately clash over Miss Heywood’s free opinions on Sidney’s family.

James immediately evidences the duality of Sidney’s nature. He quickly switches his tone from one of kindness and intrigue to a voice of ire and authority. His tongue is sharp, and he places himself in a position of superiority, apologizing to Charlotte only to turn the atonement into a criticism of her lack of life experience. Relying on sarcasm and cynicism, Sidney is an extreme version of the brooding leading man, but this allows his character arc to be so fulfilling. As he opens up to Charlotte, it becomes more obvious that he uses bitterness as a defense mechanism for his own insecurity. Much like the Duke of Hastings from Bridgerton, he sees himself unfit for marriage, but unlike the Duke, his reasoning is more a judgment of his own character and how he views himself. As the outcast of the Parker family, he always believed he was incapable of love, but in Sanditon, James shows the transition in Sidney’s mind that makes him an unconventionally engaging leading man.

Theo James is An Unexpectedly Charming Regency Love Interest