Before working with Osgood Perkins in The Monkey, Theo James felt like a slightly understated actor in terms of recognition and acclaim. Despite being typecast as a tragic heartthrob in his early career, his more recent roles have seen him branch out and become more of a household name. Most notably, his performances as Eddie in The Gentlemen and Cameron in The White Lotus have shown his ability to play a more antagonistic, morally gray style of character.

The Monkey sees him take on two different roles in Hal and Bill, twin brothers who deal with the weight of childhood trauma in totally contrasting ways. The distinction between the two allows James to utilize both sides of his acting style, leaning into something more vulnerable for Hal and showcasing his ability to play the villain with Bill. This dual role feels like the perfect role for allowing Theo James to simultaneously play to type and subvert expectations.

Theo James’ Recent Roles Proved He Can Play the Villain