Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2.

One of the joys of The White Lotus is simply getting the chance to see some of our best and brightest character actors doing what they do best. It’s fun seeing Jennifer Coolidge go over-the-top, Aubrey Plaza bringing her signature wit, letting Steve Zahn be a wacky goofball, and watching Tom Hollander let loose with some sharply timed sarcasm. While these stars often get to play these types of roles in other projects, The White Lotus has given the opportunity to flesh out their personas. However, one of the strongest performances in The White Lotus: Sicily has been getting to see one of Hollywood’s seemingly forgotten heartthrobs completely subvert expectations.

Theo James has the challenge of being the most unlikeable character on a show that portrays the privileged, ignorant nature of the upper class with a crushing sense of realism. While sometimes even the most detestable characters can at least invoke some sympathy, Cameron is a toxic, abusive bully who is simply unpleasant to be around. In addition to tormenting Ethan (Will Sharpe) and sexually bullying his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), he continues to make lewd and offensive remarks throughout the events of the season. If the goal of The White Lotus is to show us a mirror of our reality, then we can only hope that we’ll never have any personal experience with someone like Cameron.

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2: Meghann Fahy & Theo James Talk Daphne and Cameron's Marriage Agreement

It’s truly a masterful performance on James’ part; he shows the performative nature of Cameron’s masculinity, and how he puts down others and exposes his views in order to somehow convince himself that he’s more successful than he actually is. The genius of Mike White’s conception for Cameron is that he’s uncomplicated; Cameron lets everybody know exactly who he is right away. Rather than trying to add on a sympathetic backstory that would feel unearned, Cameron’s behavior forces us to question what we’re willing to tolerate as a society. James proves that this villainous side that he’s shown is the type of role he’s best at.

A Former Heartthrob

Image via Lionsgate

At the beginning of the 2010s, James seemed like he was just another generic male movie star attempting to replicate the success of someone like Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, or Josh Hutcherson. He was seemingly on the road to success, but unfortunately, he chose to latch on to trends that the industry had seemingly left behind. His role as David in the Underworld franchise came at the point that the franchise had already grown irrelevant, and Hollywood seemed to realize that video game adaptations were not going to be as successful as comic book films.

Similarly, Divergent was seemingly poised to be the next The Hunger Games, but the lackluster writing and confusing worldbuilding made it harder to appeal to crossover fans in the way that Harry Potter and Twilight did. Beyond the issues with the films’ tone was the fact that Four wasn’t much more than a stock character; he’s simply a stern warrior who grimaces a lot, and the attempts to give him an empathetic history with childhood trauma were just laughable. While Shailene Woodley was at least able to bring some charisma to her role as Tris, the chemistry between the central two characters was almost non-existent; this is particularly evident during the laughable PG-13 sex scene in Insurgent.

The Divergent Saga continued to decline in both box office sums and reviews, and the planned fourth and final film, Ascendant, was re-pitched as a television film, then a series, and then canceled altogether due to a general lack of interest. James was no more successful on television; Sanditon didn’t appeal to Jane Austen die-hards, and CBS canceled Golden Boy after a single season. It seemed like James was bound to be in underseen television shows and direct-to-VOD films, but it’s here where he started doing some of the more interesting work of his career.

The Road to Villainy

Image via Tribeca Film Festival

James can be compared to stars like Brad Pitt and Colin Farrell, as he’s best described as “a character actor in a leading man’s body.” While The Secret Scripture was a relatively forgettable 2015 period drama that spent years on the festival circuit before it hit limited release, James’ performance as the deceptive Father Gaunt has more energy than anything else in the turgid film. Similarly, his over-the-top role as James in The Inbetweeners Movie is the type of imminently punchable “movie villain” that works perfectly for an irreverent comedy.

Perhaps the reason that James was initially cast as a brooding action hero is that he’s quite physically imposing and can play things very seriously; he continued to bring a genuine sense of menace to his roles in the underrated action comedy War on Everyone and the political thriller Backstabbing for Beginners. At the same time, these weren’t exactly the same type of villains; he goes between being an eccentric mob boss to real life corporate criminal. It was a clean break from his previous roles that tragically went underseen by most of the skeptics who had watched him in Divergent.

A Turning Point

Image via HBO

2022 marked a big year for James. He was cast as one of the primary characters in two buzzy, highly-anticipated shows on HBO. In addition to his role as Cameron on The White Lotus, he also starred alongside Rose Leslie in the new adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife. It marked a return to form for James, as rather than playing a villain, he was once again cast as a tragic romantic lead in a genre project. The Time Traveler's Wife was met with negative reviews. For both television fans and those that followed James’ career, it just felt like more of the same.

His The Time Traveler’s Wife character, Henry DeTamble, is about as different as Cameron as you can get; James shows that he does have a charisma to him, and he shouldn’t be restrained to playing muscle-bound, self-serious roles. Cameron is expressive, always making awkward physical moves and delivering rude comments. He shows his animalistic rage early on when he mimics a monkey while seducing his wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy). The only revelation about Cameron that we learn is that he’s just as pathetic as he seems. In addition to failing to overpower Ethan, it’s clear by the end that Daphne is the one with the power in their relationship.

Hopefully, the widespread acclaim and viewership for The White Lotus: Sicily will show audiences that James is a much more capable actor than he was given credit for. It took Robert Pattinson and Hayden Christensen many years for fans to realize that they were simply wasted in their most famous projects, and have done much more interesting work after they faded from tabloids. Hopefully, James won’t be a victim of the same process, and he’ll receive more exciting villainous roles in the near future.