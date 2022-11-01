Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus.

Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.

The second season of The White Lotus picks up with a new batch of guests at a different resort in Sicily. Although the opening scene reveals that there are more gruesome events ahead, “Ciao” played on the general awkwardness that comes with spending time with not-so-close friends. Among the spotlighted characters in “Ciao” are Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Babcock (Meghann Fahy), who meet up with Cameron’s college roommate Ethan Spiller (Alex Sharper) and his wife Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Cameron doesn’t make any obvious threats toward Harper or Ethan, but his hostility is evident through his casual invasion of their comfort zones. It’s clear that Ethan and Cameron were only friends because they were paired as roommates. Theo James’ subtle physical performance is the most terrifying aspect of the new season. Cameron’s entire persona suggests domination, and his casual demeanor makes the character even more chilling.

Cameron's Aura of Indifference

Cameron isn’t particularly rude to any of the staff workers; he ignores a few off-color remarks from their waitress and expresses his excitement about spending time with Ethan and Harper. It’s during their conversation by the poolside that we get a taste of what Cameron really thinks. He blames the news media for sowing political conflict and claims that he avoids recent events because they’re depressing. It seems like Daphne is basically subservient to her husband’s views; she reiterates his points and adds that she does nothing during the day other than look after their children and watch television.

Cameron’s ignorant comments about voting may only suggest that he lives in a bubble, but we learn that he may have more abusive secrets when Harper discusses her job looking into sexual harassment cases. Cameron says that he’s had to deal with a ton of “bogus claims,” and dismisses the issue without going into detail. The fact that he’s willing to bring this up in a brief conversation is frightening; if Cameron is willing to share this at their first meal, what will he do if pressed for details? James does a great job of showing that Cameron’s only concern is boredom and that he’s willfully ignorant of how Ethan and Harper are feeling.

The Scene Between Cameron and Harper Illustrates His Aggression

The most unnerving sequence in “Ciao” comes when Cameron follows Harper up to their room to grab sunscreen. It’s clear that Harper chose to leave because she needed a break, and Cameron purposefully chose to come with her in order to have an intimate moment. Cameron confronts Harper by once again stating his regressive views on gender roles; he claims that it’s “nice” that Ethan finally found someone. James delivers this line with the confidence of someone who knows that what he says is offensive.

Cameron undresses in front of Harper without ever calling attention to it. What’s frightening is that he knows she’s shocked, and purposefully comes to speak with her afterward in order to catch her off guard. Cameron may seem like a fool from his earlier remarks, but this was clearly executed. James indicates with his fleeting charisma that this type of behavior is common for Cameron. Ethan’s claims that Cameron and his wife are “fun” and that it's good to have a “diverse” group of friends couldn’t be less dismissive of his wife’s experience.

Cameron Also Issues Unconscious Threats

Ethan may have looked past what was clearly an invasion of his wife’s privacy, but Cameron continues to do his best to humiliate his former roommate. As Cameron makes sexist remarks about sex workers during their dinner, he mocks Ethan’s ignorance and insults his masculinity. Similar to the encounter with Harper, this is done under the premise of being “all in fun,” as James carries himself with the entitlement of someone whose behavior has never been called out.

The scene with Harper is brilliantly mirrored in a later encounter between Cameron and Daphne in their bedroom. Cameron pursues Daphne as he attempts to seduce her, and it’s loud enough that Ethan and Harper can hear from their room. Daphne reiterates her lack of interest, but Cameron only responds with animalistic noises. By cutting Cameron down to a primal state, The White Lotus takes an unflinching look at toxic masculinity.

It’s an interesting role for James, who is perhaps best known for his roles in the Divergent and Underworld franchises, as well as his fan-favorite turn in Season 1 of Sanditon. Casting an actor who has played straightforward protagonist roles in the past might be a bit of genius meta-commentary on Mike White’s part. This is the type of person who our society rewards, and we’re now getting a look at their inherent nature — but is it this same behavior that will land Cameron in a bodybag by the end of the season? Only time will tell.

