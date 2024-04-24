The Big Picture The voice cast of X-Men '97 is full of talent, including original cast reprisals and new stars like Theo James as Bastion.

Episode 7 is now streaming on Disney+, showcasing mutants facing a dangerous future in a world that fears them.

The animated series features a talented cast including Jennifer Hale, Cal Dodd, and more, offering action-packed superhero content.

Not only have fans been treated to an incredible season of animation and storylines, but the voice cast behind Disney+’s X-Men ‘97 is crawling with talent. A number of the original cast from X-Men: The Animated Series kept the nostalgia candle burning with their role reprisals or shifts during the reboot and last week’s episode saw the arrival of a very familiar tone as it’s been revealed that The Gentlemen and The White Lotus Season 2 star Theo James is the voice of the show’s true big-bad, Bastion.

With seven episodes under the show’s belt, Bastion was introduced in the latest episode, titled “Bright Eyes,” as the master manipulator behind all the tragedy and death that has befallen the characters. Even though Magneto (Matthew Waterson) may have flipped from bad to fab, taking over as the leader of the X-Men in the show’s premiere episode, there have still been plenty of villains taunting the mutant team of heroes throughout the season. While the Adversary was busy tormenting Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith) and Mister Sinister (Christopher Britton) has been nothing but a thorn in their collective side since day one, it’s Bastion that was the true mastermind behind the soul-crushing events of the fifth episode which saw a mutant genocide carried out in Genosha.

From the shadows, Bastion has been the real game player in X-Men ‘97, as he, like Master Mold (Eric Bauza), has the know-how to create new Sentinels, which puts him front and center as the commander behind the attack on Genosha. We also discover that Trask (Gavin Hammon) is nothing more than a human-Sentinel hybrid, put into sleeper-cell mode by Bastion until the latter had need for his services. The character’s arrival on the series was not only a huge plot twist for fans but it also puts a lot of the remainder of the season up in question as the X-Men certainly have their work cut out for them. Not only does he know that Charles Xavier (Ross Marquand) is alive and well but drops the bomb of all bombs - that he has the presumed-to-be-dead Magneto under his watch.

How Did Theo James Get Involved With ’X-Men ‘97’?

So, how did James, an actor who we most often see in live-action projects, find himself as the X-Men’s biggest threat in the animated series? Well, we previously learned that James would be part of the chart-topping reboot thanks to showrunner Beau DeMayo after the since-fired creative teased that James would be playing “a fan-favorite character,” and that his appearance would likely “surprise people.” The duo previously collaborated on the animated feature, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, giving James a foot in the door to rock the world of X-Men ’97.

Get caught up on the vibrant and exciting drama of X-Men ’97 as the show is now streaming its first seven episodes on Disney+.

X-Men '97 A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. Release Date March 20, 2024 Cast Jennifer Hale , Cal Dodd , Chris Potter , Catherine Disher , Adrian Hough , Ray Chase , Lenore Zann Main Genre Animation Seasons 2 Number of Episodes 10 Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Franchise(s) X-Men

