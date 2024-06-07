The Big Picture Utkarsh Ambudkar lands main role in There She Goes, opposite Rachael Leigh Cook.

The film follows Molly's rise to fame and her reconnecting with her high school sweetheart played by Ambudkar.

The movie is loosely based on Cook's own life and experiences.

It looks like Ghosts’ Utkarsh Ambudkar will be taking a break from his usual deceased companions. The American actor has been confirmed by Deadline to be starring in a main role on There She Goes, which will feature She’s All That’s Rachael Leigh Cook in a story loosely based on the actress’s very own experiences in the 90s. The casting of Party Down’s Ryan Hansen in the film was also announced alongside Ambudkar’s. The two actors will join Orange Is The New Black’s Lea DeLaria, Girls’ Becky Ann Baker, and Mark Linn-Baker of Succession fame on the set of the feature, which will be produced by Fox Entertainment Studios as well as by Cook’s own Ben’s Sister Productions.

In addition to starring as Jay Arondekar in the American adaptation of Ghosts since its premiere in 2021, Ambudkar has also appeared in shows such as The Mindy Project and Never Have I Ever. With previous castings in comedy films such as Pitch Perfect, Brittany Runs a Marathon, and Free Guy, There She Goes will be far from Ambudkar’s feature debut. However, the actor has been confirmed to be playing directly opposite Cook in this story about the cultural icon’s humble beginnings — meaning this role may just be one of his biggest yet.

Who Will Ambudkar Play In ‘There She Goes?’

The upcoming film will follow Rachael Leigh Cook as Molly, a teenager who finds herself unexpectedly catapulted to the Hollywood big leagues through her role in the ’90s blockbuster There She Goes — a perhaps thinly veiled version of She’s All That, the film which kickstarted Cook’s own career. Molly quickly finds fame, fortune, and status from her new position as a romcom idol, but all at the price of her relationship with her high school sweetheart Advay, played by Ambudkar.

Over twenty years later, in the present day, Molly is vaguely content with both her romcom past and her relationship with technology bigwig Ezra, played by Hansen. But when she runs into Ambudkar’s Advay in her hometown while planning an anniversary party for her parents, Molly can’t help but be reminded of their past. As she grows closer with Advay and even begins planning the party at his bar, Molly is forced to confront her own choices — and finds that, after so many years of being known for a romcom, she may just be in a real-life version of what made her famous in the first place.

