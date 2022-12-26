What quite possibly is the apex of cinema in the 21st century, There Will Be Blood, the drama from Paul Thomas Anderson, premiered 15 years ago. Referring to it merely as a "drama" is a discredit. To put it bluntly, the 2007 film is a marvelous, spellbinding, and towering achievement from a filmmaker who had already proven himself as an underground wunderkind with Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Upon the release of There Will Be Blood, though, Anderson joined the likes of Stanley Kubrick, Orson Welles, and Martin Scorsese as one of the great cinematic visionaries of all time. Labelling There Will Be Blood as a drama fails to capture the film's true magnitude. Many directors before and after Paul Thomas Anderson have told stories about complex anti-heroes as allegorical fables of the dangers of capitalism in America, but none have infused the flavor of strange, off-setting, and unnerving humor into their capital "S" serious dramas as remarkably as Anderson did in There Will Be Blood.

As a passionate film buff, Paul Thomas Anderson's films show how fascinated he is by various forms and genres. He skillfully embeds respective traits of them into his stories. There is no doubt that he is an aficionado for comedy. He was the first director to unlock new layers of talent in Adam Sandler with Punch-Drunk Love.

'There Will Be Blood's Comedy Begins with Daniel Plainview

Image via Paramount Vantage

In more ways than one, There Will Be Blood has the DNA of a silent black and white comedy. This was only made possible by the groundbreaking performance of Daniel Day-Lewis as the ambitious and greedy oil tycoon, Daniel Plainview. His overall body language, the way in which he positions his shoulders and sticks his face into others when talking, is capable of expressing his feelings in lieu of dialogue.

Anderson is dedicated to showing and not telling the characterization of Daniel Plainview to the point of directing the captivating opening sequence without any dialogue, and this is where the characteristics of a silent comedy emerge most prominently. In a different time, one could easily imagine a live orchestra playing over Plainview bumbling around the well for silver. When climbing down the ladder, one of the rungs falls off unexpectedly, and he flings down to the floor of the well in an effective showing of slapstick. Daniel Day-Lewis' body language work comes with much effectiveness in this opening. Despite breaking his leg on his fall from the ladder, he lays down on the floor of an assay office as if he was relaxing on the beach while his silver is sampled.

Jonny Greenwood's Score Adds Comedy to 'There Will Be Blood'

Image via Paramount Vantage

As a matter of fact, when Paul Thomas Anderson was a guest on The Bill Simmons Podcast (62 minute mark), he referenced that he ran special screenings of There Will Be Blood in recent years that played with a live orchestra conducted by the film's composer, Jonny Greenwood. Anderson proclaimed that "it plays like a comedy." This anecdote highlights the importance and superbness of Greenwood's score. Not only is it stitched into the film's dramatic tension, it meshes itself with its comedic beats. The string score, while deeply unsettling and ominous, will cut out in moments of a line delivery that are unassumingly comedic, only allowing itself to be as a result of the soundtrack. Since it is so tense and nerveracking, audiences are prepared to expect something cataclysmic. Instead, they are given Daniel Plainview shoving Eli (Paul Dano) face-first into a mud pile as the score ceases to play. This unexpected relief from intensity is sure to cause a chuckle from viewers, even as the conflict between Plainview and Eli only thickens after their first physical confrontation.

Paul Thomas Anderson Is Intentional With 'There Will Be Blood's Comedy

Image Via Paramount Vantage

There is no disputing the intentionality of the film's sense of humor. A director who wasn't interested in spicing up his story with non-ironic comedy would have implored Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano to dial it down with their maniacal performances as a greedy oil tycoon and eccentric church preacher, respectively. Anderson even cast comedian Paul F. Tompkins and longtime Saturday Night Live writer James Downey in minor parts.

Paul Thomas Anderson clearly recognizes comedic talent and subscribes to the theory that comedic acting is more challenging than dramatic acting. While his previous films featured humor sporadically, Anderson's tonal style was made up of an everlasting angst and internal trauma. This new version of Anderson, more emotionally mature and sure of his own abilities, graciously walks the thin line between serious storytelling and farce. The viewer is never lost in the greater ideas of There Will Be Blood, such as the horrors of capitalism and how it is responsible for the destruction of religion and American frontier. In 2022, the film's text has never been more powerful. It does not take a sociology expert to draw parallels between Daniel Plainview and Elon Musk. Having said all of that, the movie also succeeds because it is funny to hear Daniel Plainview say, "don't be THICK in front of me, Al!" Plainview's dialect and peculiar voice inflections are cartoonish in many ways. Anderson is practically daring comedians to satirize his voice – a challenge Bill Hader indeed attempted during his time on SNL.

Daniel Day-Lewis' 'There Will Be Blood' Performance Is Subversive

Image via Paramount Vantage

As Daniel Plainview becomes richer and greedier throughout the film, the farcical nature of his character increases simultaneously. For as powerful as he is, Plainview devolves into a bitter, petty man with a child-like stubbornness. After his adopted son and "business partner", H.W. (Dillon Freasier), loses his hearing at the site of a destructive oil drill malfunction, Plainview insists on verbally communicating with him. In one instance, the two are lying down together, and H.W. begins moaning in pain. After attempts of consoling him, Plainview eventually cries out "that's enough now!". During one of the film's closing moments, an adult H.W. asks his estranged father for partnership for his own oil drilling, but Plainview is disgusted by his translator converting his words into sign language for his son to understand, mimicking a dog bark in frustration towards the translator.

If, as previously cited, Adam Sandler had the same performance beats as the classically trained, committed method actor Daniel Day-Lewis, including talking with a table napkin over his face as he berates his oil drilling competitors, or shouting the famous "I drink your milkshake" line at the film's climax, no one would bat an eye. The subversiveness of Day-Lewis' performance is truly one for the ages, because he shines as a comedic actor more than any actor in the last 15 years. The performances of the three-time Oscar winner and Dano are the closest to literal demonic forces personified as humans. The inhuman, out-of-body portrayals of these stalwart figures in the context of American history are what draw out a majority of the humor in There Will Be Blood. By directing, at its surface level, flat-out entertaining performances, Anderson crafts an argument reconsidering the nobleness of the oilman and the preacher, as the latter of the two is a mirror into the modern televangelist.

There are accounts of audience laughter at screenings of There Will Be Blood upon its theatrical release, especially during the harrowing final moments of the film when Plainview chases Eli around his home bowling alley, eventually beating him to death with a bowling pin. It is safe to say that the percentage of this laughter originating from nervousness had to be substantially high. At this point, Plainview is a full-fledged monster, sparing himself from any redeemable qualities of a decent human being. Yet, even in the build-up to such a distressing scene, Anderson retains his incredibly off-kilter sense of humor, and it is earned, as he never loses touch as to how this character should behave.

If the murder of Eli wasn't equally brutal and odd enough, Plainview's butler emerges from upstairs to check in on him, and Plainview cryptically responds, "I'm finished" while sitting on the floor in front of Eli's corpse. What on earth could that mean? Before the viewer has enough time to decipher the hidden meaning of "I'm finished", an orchestral track from Johannes Brahms blares, and the end credits roll. The final words of the film are ambiguous, as intended, but what remains clear is that Paul Thomas Anderson crafted an all-powerful tale that serves as the story of America while still preserving his own unique offbeat sensibilities as a filmmaker. They weren't sure what to make of the ending, but viewers in late 2007 were confident that they just watched a masterpiece.