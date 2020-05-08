Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 258 – ‘There Will Be Blood’

by      May 8, 2020

colliderdotcom-podcast

This week on a bonus episode of The Collider.com Podcast, we’re talking about There Will Be Blood. We talk about how the film plays on repeat viewings, its major themes, the power of Daniel Day-Lewis‘ performance, how the film compares to the other works of director Paul Thomas Anderson, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

