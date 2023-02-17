Everyone can relate to having a hard time in high school. At times, teen angst can feel like it's life or death. In teen slasher flicks, it actually is! Chopping up high schoolers lies at the foundation of the slasher genre from movies like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer to Nightmare on Elm Street. There's nothing better than watching sixteen-year-old scream queens face off against masked killers. These films also often focus on social metaphors that teenagers (and adults) struggle with, which is what makes the genre so important. In the past few years, horror films have been able to tackle a new set of issues as Gen-Z characters are finally old enough to kick a little ass. One great example of these films is the Fear Street trilogy, which tells the story of a young queer couple struggling with their relationship when their world is turned upside down by a malevolent force that haunts their small town. The trilogy takes place over three different time periods, telling an interconnected story as the present-day characters battle the evil that has been plaguing their community for centuries. It does a great job of blending spooky folklore, evil spirits, and classic slasher villains into one giant ode to the horror genre.

'There's Someone Inside Your House' Is a Thrilling Slasher Worth Watching

But there's another movie that aired on Netflix around the same time that didn't receive as much attention as the trilogy. Produced by James Wan and Shawn Levy, There's Someone Inside Your House combines the best of Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer to give fans a delightfully thrilling slasher. Like Fear Street, it is also a bone-chilling book adaptation with plenty of action to keep you glued to your seat. The action starts when Makani Young (Sydney Park) moves to the quiet town of Osborne, Nebraska. She falls in with a friend group and begins to navigate the social moors of high school when one of her fellow students is murdered, and a video of him attacking a gay classmate is sent to everyone on campus. The student body is shaken, and wild speculation begins about the victim and his assailant. Sure enough, more students continue to die as a killer that wears a mask resembling the face of each victim releases scandalous information about each person they kill. Friendships are tested and lives are lost as Makani tries to outrun her past and the vicious killer that's targeting her.

The Killer Unmasks Everyone's Deepest Secrets

Like Fear Street, this film also tackles social issues, but in a more obvious way as the killer "unmasks" the evil deeds of characters they feel present a false front to the world or harbor a secret. After killing their first victim, the killer then targets another student, Katie (Emilija Baranac), who we see at the beginning of the film put on a show of love and acceptance by reading out a pretentious section of her college admissions essay. When the killer finds her preparing a memorial at the church, a podcast in which she spouts white supremacist ideology plays over the speaker, and he stabs her in the confession booth. At first, it seems they are an exaggerated take on "social justice warriors," killing homophobic and racist students as some sort of murderous manifestation of "cancel culture." However, their blade quickly turns on anyone with a secret to hide. As the killings continue, more is revealed about the struggles that young people face in today's society as they navigate turbulent subjects such as gender, sexuality, and race as the characters try to determine who the killer is.

Makani Is a Nuanced Final Girl We Can Relate to

Like any good contemporary horror protagonist, Makani subverts the helpless victim stereotype and battles the killer while struggling with her own inner turmoil. After she is attacked and almost burned to death by the masked maniac, we discover why she had to move schools. In a flashback, we see her being hazed by her varsity group until she accidentally pushes one of her teammates into a bonfire in her stupor. She went to trial and was found not guilty, but her past still haunts her as she tries to make a fresh start in the midst of all the surrounding chaos. Makani's history avoids the trope of a past tragedy in which the protagonist was the victim and instead makes her partially responsible for the accident, giving the killer a reason to target her. This creates a more nuanced character for audiences to relate to, rather than someone totally innocent whose battle is purely for survival and does not allude to any deeper struggle.

The Ending Speaks to Current Race and Gender Dynamics

If you've yet to bask in the thrill of There's Someone Inside Your House, then click out of this article, watch it on Netflix, and then come back here.

The ending also undercuts our expectation that based on the pattern of the victims, the killer would be from a marginalized community, looking to take revenge against their bigoted peers. Instead, it is revealed that Zach (Dale Whibley), is the person behind the mask. After killing his own father, he tells Makani that the killings were meant to expose deceitful people and punish them for resenting his privilege as a wealthy white man, and he plans to frame her for his actions. This ending alludes to the reality of people in a position of privilege feeling attacked by people who are actually being oppressed and speaks to the larger power dynamic of race and gender in the film. Makani rightly declares that people like Zach are the real problem that society faces and stabs him, telling him that she doesn't need a mask to show him who he is.

As always, it's important that the genre evolves with the changing pressures we face in the real world, and find a way to give us some blood-soaked catharsis in the process. Both Fear Street and There's Someone Inside Your House do a great job of tackling issues that young people face in our world, forcing them to confront the literal and figurative demons that plague our teen years. The best kind of movies have something more to offer than what's on the surface, and horror has always been using monsters as metaphors. After all, everyone can relate to films that prove high school is hell!